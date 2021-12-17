Erskine: The General who came to stop colonial abuse of Kenyans
NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi
| December 17th 2021
The stint of General George Watkin Erskine was a moment of reflection for the colonial military in Kenya.
Erskine arrived in the country in June 1953 to take charge of the military, which had notoriety of torturing Mau Mau insurgents.
As much as Mau Mau were rebelling, Erskine believed that unless they were fought professionally, the counter-insurgency war was lost.
Even though British officers blamed the excesses on home guards and African police, Erskine found the contrary - it was the white security agents who were the perpetrators.
KEEP READING
“Among the Kenya police reservists and Kenya regiment, the bullyboys, thugs and racists were having a field day, unconstrained and ill-disciplined. They had become brash and proud in their excess, disregarding possible consequences,” wrote David Anderson in his book Histories of the Hanged.
The hatred for Africans was so blatant that some regiments, like one code-named Devons, had a price tag on the head of insurgents captured or killed. At the Devons camp, there was a scoreboard on killings and soldiers received a ‘bonus’ for each Mau Mau rebel accounted for.
Within some platoons of the King’s African Rifles (KAR), discipline appeared to have broken down completely. Mistreatment and shooting of prisoners was the norm.
Enraged, Erskine moved to put an end to these inhumane acts by first dispatching the brigade commander of the KAR back to Britain. The general then issued a warning letter to all officers of the army and police.
“But I most strongly disapprove of beating up the inhabitants of this country just because they are the inhabitants. I hope this has not happened in the past and will not happen in the future. Any indiscipline of this kind would do great damage to the reputation of the security forces and make our task in settling Mau Mau much more difficult,” read part of the letter.
Despite the warning, the problems persisted. But Erskine had succeeded in bringing notable improvement in the behaviour of army regiments.
After the dismissal of the KAR brigade commander followed a court-martial of Captain Gerald Griffiths.
Griffiths, a Second World War veteran, was a sadist accused of shooting two prisoners with a Sten gun at close range. Before the murders, Griffiths and his platoon had subjected the men to torture and humiliation, including cutting off an ear.
RELATED VIDEOS
KenGen eyes more geothermal drilling deals as it moves to cut reliance on Kenya Power revenuesChief Executive Rebecca Miano said yesterday the firm is in discussions with DR Congo, Comoros and Rwanda for drilling works.
Kenya criticised for barring lawyers from EAC statesThe East Africa Law Society (EALS) in its statement argues that the move by Kenya is retrogressive.
MOST READ
Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week
POLITICS
- Two Sh108m accounts for second woman linked to Belgian frozen
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Confusion over Kingi's support for Raila
POLITICS
- Feel free to collect Wanjala’s body, police now tell kin
WESTERN
- Kenyan becomes first black woman to get Oxford Uni full professorship in 925-year history
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Pope Francis appoints Mark Kadima as Bishop of Bungoma
WESTERN