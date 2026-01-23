×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jan. 23, 2026

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party members during a meeting at Thika Green Golf Resort on November 7, 2025. [File, Standard] 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes to the Jubilee Party leadership ahead of expected opposition alliance talks that will determine the candidate to challenge President William Ruto in next year’s elections.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee Party Leadership Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
World
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
JSC's transparency during job interviews is commendable
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dissolving and reconstituting UN is the only structural alternative
Opinion
By Juliette McIntyre and Tamsin Phillipa Paige
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved