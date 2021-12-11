× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru unveils Ronald Ngala statue

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | December 11th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by other government officials when he unveiled the statue of independent hero late Ronald Ngala. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday morning unveiled the statue of Kenyan independence hero and former Cabinet Minister, the late Ronald Gideon Ngala, on Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi.

The monument of the former Cooperatives and Social Services Minister has been unveiled 50 years after his death on December 25, 1972, in a road accident.

The monument has been erected a day before President Kenyatta leads the nation in marking the 58th Jamhuri Day at the newly refurbished Uhuru Gardens.

Jamhuri Day (Republic Day) is a national holiday in Kenya, celebrated on December 12 every year.

KEEP READING

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Sports CS Amina Mohamed and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua among other senior Government officials.

Also present was the family of the late political supremo, celebrated for 'majimboism', a precursor of modern-day devolution, led by his son and former long-serving Cabinet Minister, Noah Katana Ngala.

Ngala was born in 1922 at Gotani in Giriama. In 1929 the family moved to Vishakani near Kaloleni, which was to be Ngala's home for the rest of his life.

Ngala attended The Alliance High School and Makerere University College where he was awarded a teaching diploma. He worked as a teacher in Kenya's coastal region and later became headmaster of Mbale Secondary School in Taita Taveta.

In 1952, he was transferred to Buxton School in Mombasa, where he served as the principal.

Ngala joined active politics after being elected to the Legislative Council in 1957 to represent the Coast Rural constituency.

Ngala, alongside Tom Mboya, Oginga Odinga, Lawrence Oguda, Masinde Muliro, Daniel Arap Moi, Benard Mate and James Miumi formed the African Elected Members Organisation (AEMO) and signed a press statement declaring Kenya's Lyttelton constitution on which they had been elected void.

One of the declarations of AEMO was that none of the African elected members of the legislative council would take any ministerial office.

Ngala becomes the third independent hero whose statue has been erected in the city centre after those of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi.

Tom Mboya’s statue was unveiled in 2011 by the then-President Kibaki.

The monument of the former Economic Planning Minister stands about 20 metres from where he was assassinated by a gunman in 1969.

President Kibaki also unveiled a statue of a Mau Mau hero Dedan Kimathi in 2007, to honour thousands of Kenyans killed during an uprising against British rule in the 1950s.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Jorginho to 'play through pain' in Chelsea midfield crisis
Jorginho will "play through pain" when Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, with fellow midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kov
Fred Matiang’i pledges sweeping reforms in prisons
He said that under the ongoing reforms, all inmates would also get a pair of new uniforms.

MOST READ

DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead
DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Woman claims rape by family friend, sues AG and police boss

By Kamau Muthoni | 23 minutes ago

Woman claims rape by family friend, sues AG and police boss
Let us discard the Harambee spirit, it has no relevance in 21st century

By Patrick Muinde | 28 minutes ago

Let us discard the Harambee spirit, it has no relevance in 21st century
Fred Matiang’i pledges sweeping reforms in prisons

By Antony Gitonga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang’i pledges sweeping reforms in prisons
Uhuru, Suluhu seal eight deals to improve ties

By Roselyne Obala | 15 hours ago

Uhuru, Suluhu seal eight deals to improve ties

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC