Kenya to provide security services in 2022 FIFA World Cup – CS Fred Matiang’i

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | December 10th 2021

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i (L) and Qatar’s Ambassador to Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al-Dosari in Nairobi. [Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says Kenya is in advanced talks with Qatar to provide security services during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held between November 21 and December 18 next year.

Matiang’i says his ministry has already reached out to Qatar’s Prime Minister, who is also the Interior chief, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa, and that an agreement has been reached in principle.

“In principle, we agreed with my Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” the CS during Qatar National Day celebrations hosted by Qatar’s Ambassador to Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al-Dosari in Nairobi.

Matiang’i said the security deal dominated bilateral talks during his September 2021 trip to Doha, Qatar.

KEEP READING

The CS said both governments were also in advanced talks on the opening of the Qatar Visa Centre in Nairobi to help in processing travel papers, including for the 37,000 Kenyans who are currently working in Qatar.

“The centre will not only expedite the processing of travel documents, but will also come in handy in maintenance of an updated database of diaspora workers,” he said.

A 2019 audit indicated that the Kenya police Service had at least 101,280 officers by March 2019.

It remains to be established the number of law enforcement officers that Kenya is willing to surrender to Qatar for the one month that the FIFA World Cup will be held.

