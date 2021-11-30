× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State of the Nation Address: What to expect from President Uhuru

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 30th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation today. [PSCU]

In his mandatory annual State of the Nation address today, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address a nation that is bubbling with expectations.

Tuesday’s joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate is the second to happen under adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

It will be Uhuru’s second-last address as the Constitution of Kenya requires the president to deliver a State of the Nation Address every year. President Uhuru's second and final term ends in August 2022.

Today’s address will be one to watch, with Kenyans keen to hear what the president will emphasise on, as he nears the end of his second term.

He is expected to give priority to the global Covid-19 pandemic, especially mitigation measures against the  Omicron variant of the disease even as Kenya's positivity rate has fallen to under one per cent. [The WHO  threshold percentage for lifting curfews and other containment measures is when the positivity rate falls under five per cent].

 Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare –WHO

 Uhuru delivers his second last State of the Nation Address today

 Omicron variant: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain

 Road to Covid recovery still rocky and winding

He will also be expected to speak about the 2022 General Elections, the political temperatures, and the country’s ailing economy, especially the ballooning debt.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the country's external debt stood at Sh4 trillion while the domestic one was Sh3.7 trillion as of June 2021.  

You can also expect the president to touch on matters security, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), corruption, famine, and drought.

About 2.5 million Kenyans are facing famine in twenty-three counties. 

Kenyans also expect Uhuru to touch on the high cost of food and basic commodities.

Kenyans had expected prices of food items including milk and sugar to remain constant after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the countrywide curfew in October, and several other Covid-19 containment measures.

But the soaring cost of commodities has forced people to brace for hard times ahead of Christmas festivities.

Vegetable oil, sugar, milk and maize flour take the lion's share of people’s daily earnings.

The cost of electricity and fuel has been a thorny issue to the presidency with the dissolving the board of Kenya and appointing The Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase Agreements, which taskforce gave its report to the President on September 29.

He is also expected to update the country on his administration’s progress achieved in the realization of our National Values in line with the Constitution.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Less than a week after the first case of Omicron was reported, travel restrictions targeting the greater South African Region have been imposed.
Ghislaine Maxwell portrayed both as scapegoat, predator as trial gets under way
She has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and other crimes, including two counts of perjury that will be tried at a later date.

Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati's Sh100,000 donation
Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati's Sh100,000 donation

NATIONAL

By Eric Abuga

NATIONAL

By Eric Abuga

.
Uhuru delivers his second last State of the Nation Address today

By Jacob Ng'etich and Roselyne Obala | 1 hour ago

Uhuru delivers his second last State of the Nation Address today
Willy Mutunga: If Uhuru has any cash out there, he should bring it back

By Andrew Kipkemboi | 2 hours ago

By Andrew Kipkemboi | 2 hours ago

Willy Mutunga: If Uhuru has any cash out there, he should bring it back
An abductors' paradise: 'Where are our brothers and sisters?'

By Sirajurahman Abdullahi and Fred Kagonye | 3 hours ago

An abductors' paradise: 'Where are our brothers and sisters?'
Argwings Kodhek: The selfless 'Mau Mau lawyer'

By Hudson Gumbihi | 5 hours ago

Argwings Kodhek: The selfless 'Mau Mau lawyer'

