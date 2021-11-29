× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Catholic church threatens to return MP Simba Arati’s Sh100,000 donation

NATIONAL
By Eric Abuga | November 29th 2021

Dagoretti North M.P Simba Arati. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A Catholic church in Kisii has threatened to return Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati’s donation.

The MP is said to have stormed out of Nyamagwa Paris after being denied a chance to address the congregation on Sunday.

The Sunday service was attended by Pope’s representative to Kenya, Hubertus Matheus Maria van Megan.

Arati had donated Sh100,000 to the church. A source within the church told The Standard that the leadership had threatened to return the donation as a warning to other politicians who have a habit of politicking at the pulpit.

KEEP READING

 Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church

 Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

 Report finds 216,000 children were victims of Catholic clergy sex abuse since 1950

 The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

“It is unfortunate that some political leaders give donations to the church as a way of wanting to have an audience right inside the church. We need to approach matters of Christianity and church with a lot of care and sobriety.”

During the church function, Kisii Catholic Bishop Joseph Mairura warned politicians against politicking inside the church. “We must uphold respect, this is a holy place.”

Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri, who was the host had been called to the podium to address the congregation and later invite Kiminini MP Chirs Wamalwa, the Chairman of the Catholic MPs Spiritual Support Initiative (CAMPSSI) and Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang'ula to speak.

However, this did not go down well with Arati, who was not allowed to address the congregation.

MPs Nyaribari Masaba Ezekiel Machogu, Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), among others present at the function, did not have a chance to address the congregation.

Arati was forced to walk out of the church. He later addressed his supporters outside the church.

Obiri said he had been an active member of the church and contributed towards the construction of the new church.

"I was instructed to allow only two specific members to speak. My colleague, Arati, started protesting why I did not allow him to speak. Police took him out of the church," he said.

Obiri alleged that the parish priest did not invite Arati to the church function. “We had more than six MPs present at the event. I don’t know why he felt entitled that he had to speak.”

In September, Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit had barred politicians from speaking during a church service in Butere, where he presided over the consecration of the first female Bishop of the Anglican Church, Reverend Rose Okeno.

Politicians in attendance included former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wetang'ula, and Cotu boss Francis Atwoli.

“At this time of Covid-19, we want to open up our churches as places for vaccination. Our clergy should be mobilising as many people to come to churches as centres of vaccination because we are about saving lives,” Sapit said.

Sapit said the church is a place of worship, spiritual nourishment and the sole purpose of gathering on Sundays and any other worship day is to worship God.

He accused politicians of attacking their opponents on the pulpit, making the church less conducive for spiritual nourishment.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Catholic church opposes calls for sexual education for teens

Baraza la Makanisa limetoa misaada

Catholic Archbishop Raphael S. Ndingi Mwana ’a Nzeki buried

New look KTN News: The thinking behind the new logo
It started with The Standard and Standard Digital, and now, KTN News is undergoing this change.
Covid-19: 177 recover as 28 test positive in last 24 hours
Kenya’s Covid-19 toll is now at 5,334 after one death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

MOST READ

Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world
Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world

WORLD

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court slaps Kamiti Prison escapees with additional 15-month jail term

By Sirajurahman Abdullahi | 4 minutes ago

Court slaps Kamiti Prison escapees with additional 15-month jail term
Court upholds Kinoti’s four-month jail term

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Court upholds Kinoti’s four-month jail term
Prison boss, wardens and three re-captured convicts arraigned

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Prison boss, wardens and three re-captured convicts arraigned
President Uhuru commends the police for their role in Covid-19 containment

By PSCU | 3 hours ago

President Uhuru commends the police for their role in Covid-19 containment

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC