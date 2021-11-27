× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Maraga wants Ahmednassir cross-examined in defamation suit

NATIONAL
By Allan Mungai | November 27th 2021

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi and former Chief Justice David Maraga. [File, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga now wants lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi compelled to appear in person before open court for cross-examination in a defamation case pitting the two.

If the lawyer fails to heed the summons, Maraga wants the court to strike out 18 claims Ahmednassir made when responding to the defamation suit.

The retired Chief Justice said Ahemdnassir is using the suit to defame him further and wants the lawyer personally in court to vouch for contents of his affidavit.

KEEP READING

 Willy Mutunga: Forget Supreme Court; tribunals best for election petitions

 Koome not involved in 2022 election plans, UDA told

 'SonkoLeaks': Upsides and downsides of secretly recording public figures

 Sonko vows to release more controversial videos

Maraga sued Ahmednassir following a series of tweets he made on January 12 this year, alleging corruption at the Supreme Court.

The tweets have been the basis of a defamation suit against Ahmednassir to which the lawyer responded with an affidavit that Maraga told the court contains baseless statements.

The former CJ insists that Ahmednassir must be confined to facts he is able to prove and should be prohibited from making hearsay or argumentative statements.

“The defendant has in his affidavit sworn on November 1st, 2021 failed to set out the particular facts premised on information and those premised on belief, nor has he adduced any evidence in support of the said falsehoods couched and presented as purported facts,” Maraga argues in an application filed by his lawyers on November 18, 2021.

However, in the response that is now the subject of the summons to appear in person for cross-examination, Abdullahi sensationally claims that he lobbied for Maraga to become a judge in 2004. The city lawyer maintained Maraga “has a history of soliciting favours including lobbying for the position of a judge.”

He says when he was first elected chairman of LSK in 2003, he and other council members made a visit to Nakuru when the radical surgery of the Judiciary was at its peak. “Maraga was one of the senior lawyers practising in Nakuru and welcomed us. Following his strong solicitation and constant lobbying we included him in a list of 35 lawyers and was appointed judge in 2004,” Ahmednassir’s affidavit says.

But Maraga told the court the lawyer's statements were hearsay. He says Ahmednassir "failed to set out the particular facts premised on information and those premised on belief".

The ex-CJ said he needed the lawyer cross-examined to clarify some of the statements he made and which "are not borne out by facts and are not supported by any evidence"

One of the paragraphs of Ahmednassir's affidavit that Maraga wants to be removed claims the former CJ instituted the defamation proceedings against him to silence him for blowing the lid on corruption at the Judiciary.

Others say the tweet is true and made as a fair comment, that Maraga has a history of turning a blind eye to grand corruption, and a history of being haunted by allegations of corruption in his career as a Judge of the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Chief Justice & President of the Supreme Court.

Maraga also says some sections insist on the alleged truth of his impugned tweet yet do not state how Ahmednassir knew of the alleged scandal.

He contends that Ahmednassir cannot use the ongoing judicial proceedings against him to make wild, spurious and unsupported statements that further defame him.

“The words were presented as the absolute truth designed and intended to disparage, belittle, and injure the plaintiff’s character and reputation as a retired Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, President of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Maraga’s lawyers argued when they filed the suit.

However, in the response that is now the subject of the summons to appear in court, Ahmednassir claims he lobbied for Maraga to become a judge in 2004.

Maraga, who assumed office in 2016 as the 14th Chief Justice of Kenya retired in January this year.

He now says unless the claims in Ahmednassir’s affidavit are expunged, it will lead to further defamation, infringement and violation of his rights, the rights of his children and other third parties who are not part of the proceedings.

Ahmednassir has 21 days to respond to the fresh application.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru vs Judiciary: High Court deals the president another blow by quashing Uhuru's Executive order

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

War pitting the Executive and the Judiciary has escalated after the 2017 general elections

31 patients recover from Covid-19, infections up by 36
31 patients recover from Covid-19 raising recoveries to 248,116 while 36 test positive from 3,495 samples in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 1 per c
South Africa win Dubai 7s as Kenya finish eighth
Argentina finished third after edging out Fiji 19-12 in the bronze final match.

MOST READ

Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing
Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Bitter accusations fly as former Speaker Kaparo, wife head for divorce

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 7 hours ago

Bitter accusations fly as former Speaker Kaparo, wife head for divorce
Police want Nick Mwendwa to account for half a billion shillings

By Kamore Maina | 10 hours ago

Police want Nick Mwendwa to account for half a billion shillings
Climate change: The unforgiving monster threatening livelihoods

By Brian Otieno | 11 hours ago

Climate change: The unforgiving monster threatening livelihoods
Social protection model impossible with our theft and wastage

By Patrick Muinde | 12 hours ago

Social protection model impossible with our theft and wastage

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC