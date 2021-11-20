× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

College student Felesta Njoroge won’t withdraw Sh102m from bank account for 90 days

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | November 20th 2021

Felesta Njoroge says she received the Sh102.5m as a gift from her Belgium-based boyfriend. [File, Standard]

The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered that the bank account of college student Felesta Njoroge, 21, be frozen for 90 days to allow the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to establish the source of Sh102.5 million in it.

ARA suspects that the millions are proceeds of money laundering, and had, consequently, applied to have Njoroge’s account frozen.

Njoroge, on the other hand, says she got the money from her Belgian boyfriend, Marc De Mesel.

Justice Esther Maina has ordered that the money, which was banked at Co-operative Bank, be frozen for 90 days to allow ARA establish its source.

“An order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondent (Njoroge), her employees, agents, servants or any other persons acting on their behalf from transacting, withdrawing, transferring, and, or dealing in any manner in respect of any profits or benefits derived or accrued from the funds,” the judge directed.

According to court documents, Njoroge is a student of Nairobi Technical Training Institute.

The Sh102.5 million in her Co-operative Bank account were deposited in four transactions, between August 4 and August 6, 2021.

The court heard that the sender of the funds, Marc De Mesel, deposited $914,920 (Sh102.5 million) into the student’s account, which was opened in early August.

Money transfer documents indicated that the funds were a “gift” to Njoroge, who is said to be in a romantic relationship with Mesel.

The Belgian, who is believed to be a cryptocurrency specialist, indicated in the declaration documents that Njoroge was “free to use the money to secure financial security for our future children”.

According to the Belgian, his girlfriend could use the money on “anything she wished to do”.

ARA says Njoroge indicated to the bank that she’d use the money to travel and buy parcels of land.

The agency said it had asked Njoroge to shed light on the source of the money, but the student sent her lawyers, Ndindi and Nadida Advocates.

The law firm, according to ARA, asked for the scope of Njoroge’s investigation.

The agency said Ndindi and Nadida Advocates would write a subsequent letter stating that Njoroge had flown out of the country, and that they “weren’t sure when she’ll return to Kenya”.

“At the time of swearing the affidavit, neither the respondent nor her legal representative have communicated on their availability to honour the summons and explain the source and purpose of the funds,” ARA said in court.

The agency wants the court to compel the student to forfeit the money, arguing that the Sh102.5 million are proceeds of crime.  

Share this story
Twaha, Nyamweya followers differ as stakeholders angle for FKF fallout spoils
A mediator has been selected by football stakeholders to see a smooth election of a leader to replace former Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) chair
Rugby: Kenya Simbas win Stellenbosch Challenge bronze in South Africa
Kenya national rugby 15s men’s team Simbas on Saturday won bronze in the Stellenbosch Challenge third-place playoffs match after coming from behind tw

MOST READ

The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

NATIONAL

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police service team to assess medical needs of officers

By Phares Mutembei | 7 hours ago

Police service team to assess medical needs of officers
Fruity city project kicks off to tackle climate challenge

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 7 hours ago

Fruity city project kicks off to tackle climate challenge
Teachers' hospital visits hit 12 million mark under Minet cover

By Augustine Oduor | 8 hours ago

Teachers' hospital visits hit 12 million mark under Minet cover
Political parties fault Chebukati for missing event

By Antony Gitonga | 8 hours ago

Political parties fault Chebukati for missing event

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC