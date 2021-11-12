US State Secretary Antony Blinken to visit Kenya next week
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| November 12th 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Kenya next week.
Blinken will visit Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal from November 15-20, to discuss ways to end the Covid-19 pandemic and re-building a more inclusive global economy, among other issues, Us State Department said on Thursday.
Blinken will begin his Africa tour in Nairobi, where he is scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychlle Omamo.
“The Secretary and representatives of the Kenyan government will discuss our shared interests as members of the UN Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. He will advance US-Kenyan cooperation on ending COVID-19, improving clean energy access, and protecting the environment,” read the statement in part.
Other issues in his in-tray include the 2022 General Election where he will advocate for a peaceful and inclusive electioneering period.
From Nairobi, the diplomat will head to Abuja, Nigeria to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The leaders will discuss among others “furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy.”
He will then complete his tour in Dakar, Senegal where he will meet with President Macky Sall and other officials.
