× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Supreme Court dismisses application to have 3 judges recuse themselves from BBI case

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | November 9th 2021

Supreme Court judges during the ruling on whether three judges should recuse themselves from the BBI appeal case. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Supreme Court has today dismissed an application to have three judges recuse themselves from the BBI appeal case.

The statement was delivered at the Supreme Court buildings where the judges conducted a physical session to mention and issue directions on the BBI Appeals.  

Activist Isaac Aluochier had applied to have Justices Njoki Ndungu, Smokin Wanjala, and Mohammed Ibrahim recuse themselves from the matter, saying they are biased.

Aluochier said he filed a petition in 2016 to have the six Apex court judges removed.

KEEP READING

 Supreme Court dismisses Sonko case, sets stage for Kananu swearing

 Martha Koome: Karua, Baraza encouraged me to vie for CJ post

 Supreme Court okays extradition of Okemo, Gichuru to Jersey Island

 Court hears how Nairobi businessmen faked engineer’s death to grab his Sh200m land

The six included Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u.

Aluochier accused them of bias and partiality.

However, the JSC said it is yet to receive the said petition. The judges also say they are unaware of Aluochier’s petition.

Speaking at the Supreme Court buildings, DCJ Philomena Mwilu said claims of bias are far-fetched.

“The applicant having instituted the petition before JSC it should be allowed to take its course since the commission is an independent body," Justice Mwilu said.

“The notice of motion lacks in merit and is disallowed.”

CJ Martha Koome said the Apex court will hear a consolidated BBI Appeal petition for three consecutive days from January 18-20, 2022.

Further, the court threw out an application by PNU to join the BBI case as an interested party.

The Supreme Court said PNU has no stake in the matter.

Justice Ndung'u said the applicant did not meet the threshold for admission.

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu on BBI, 2022 Coalitions & State of the Nation | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI

NCCK yadai BBI si jambo la lazima, Usajili katika vyama, Mzozo wa SRC | MBIU WIKENDI (Sehemu ya 2)

BBI Dilemma: Leaders caught off-guard by the nullification of BBI as it affects building coalitions

Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans
The Bank of Tanzania has been taking measures to stabilise the banking industry, including merging small banks with inadequate capital.
CoG asks government to hasten KEMSA probe
CoG has asked authorities to investigate the plunder and misuse of resources at the medical authority and bring to book all found guilty.

MOST READ

Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto
Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
CoG asks government to hasten KEMSA probe

By Betty Njeru | 1 hour ago

CoG asks government to hasten KEMSA probe
School fires: Who will stop this madness?

By Standard Team | 2 hours ago

School fires: Who will stop this madness?
Court stops Kemsa from engaging military, NYS

By Mercy Kahenda | 4 hours ago

Court stops Kemsa from engaging military, NYS
Rights groups plan Friday protests over abductions

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | 12 hours ago

Rights groups plan Friday protests over abductions

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC