DPP Haji accuses Okemo, Gichuru of attempting to block extradition
NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija and Betty Njeru
| November 5th 2021
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has accused former Finance Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru of using their positions to influence the outcome of a money laundering case against them.
Haji in a statement said the decision by the Supreme Court allowing him to extradite the two to face charges of money laundering in a UK-based court is a win for the criminal justice system.
“For over 10 years, Chris Okemo and Samuel Gichuru have been able to exploit the opportunities available to them through the Kenyan legal system and due process, to delay the hearing and conclusion of their proceedings,” Haji said.
According to him, upon assuming office in 2018, he reviewed the file and revived the same by injecting new energy into the pursuit of the extradition proceedings against the appellants.
KEEP READING
Supreme Court okays extradition of Okemo, Gichuru to Jersey Island
Trader withdraws petition to remove Noordin Haji from office
Extradition case against Okemo and Gichuru pushed to October 21
Blow to DPP in Sh1.4b Triton Oil scandal after court rejects evidence
He said he was convinced of the fairness of the cause and as to the validity of its interpretation of the law, to wit, that he was the correct person bestowed with the authority in law to commence and undertake extradition process.
“As a result, the DPP once again revived the matter and filed an Appeal before the Supreme Court of Kenya, against the decision and the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in March 2018 by Okemo and Gichuru who sought to block the process,” Haji noted.
But in the Friday ruling, the Supreme Court stripped the Attorney General of the powers to initiate extradition proceedings against the duo.
The apex court instead granted the authority to Haji to continue with the extradition process against Okemo and Gichuru who are wanted at United Kingdom’s Jersey Island to face charges of money laundering.
Okemo and Gichuru are alleged to have defrauded millions of shillings from Kenya Power and Lighting Company between 1998 and 2002 and hid the proceeds in the UK in offshore accounts.
Following a request by the Jersey Island in April 2011, the DPP started the extradition proceedings before a magistrate’s court but the two moved to the High Court to quash the case arguing that it was unlawful and against their rights.
“Today's ruling is therefore a big win for the ODPP and the Mwananchi in the war against transnational and organized crime including but not limited to corruption and money laundering,” Haji said.
He added, “The ODPP remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law, due regard to public interest, the administration of justice and avoidance of abuse of the legal process.”
RELATED VIDEOS
DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases
DP Haji: Hatujakosana na George Kinoti wala hakuna mzozo baina yetu na DCI wala EACC
Isaac Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji pay tribute to Mzee Moi | Remembering Moi
E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chanceE4Impact is an initiative started to train impact entrepreneurs in Africa, funded by The European Union, French Embassy and other partners.
Man City boss Guardiola plays down hype ahead of Manchester derbyManchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday refused to get caught up in the hype surrounding the weekend derby at Manchester United, saying it was
MOST READ
Lilian Nganga: My life in danger
NATIONAL
- Ruto restrains self, his men hit at Uhuru
POLITICS
- Group endorses Senator Kibiru to replace Waiguru as Kirinyaga county spokesperson
CENTRAL
By Jane Mugambi
- Why Nakuru is mourning mortician
RIFT VALLEY
- Family demands answers after death of Nandi school's student
RIFT VALLEY
By Titus Too
- Woman in inheritance case declines DNA test
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege