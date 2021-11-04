KEMSA restructuring: All non-core staff to work from home
By Mercy Kahenda
| November 4th 2021
The scandal-ridden Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has ordered all non-core staff to work from home, following a directive to have all employees sacked over graft related issues.
KEMSA Chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime has said that the employees will work from home, for a period of 30 days.
“As per the General Notice Letters issued, all non-core staff members have been released to work from home as the necessary consultations progress,” Mwadime stated.
She added that the core operating teams under a caretaker management team, have been notified, appointed and mobilised to ensure smooth operation.
“The board confirms that the necessary interventions have been put in place to avoid undue disruptions to service delivery and day to day operations,” she added.
The action has been taken following animosity at the largest medical supply entity, over graft related issues. Although Mwadime has maintained that the action is aimed at enhancing reforms, to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC) delivery.
She added that the release of all staff to work from home is a procedural formality to facilitate the review of the organizational structure and will be undertaken expeditiously to ensure that the staff complement is fit for purpose and within the approved staff establishment levels.
During the 30 days period, attendant sensitivity and empathy will be maintained as the board is committed to ensuring a smooth review.
Among support measures to be given to the staff include continuous staff engagement and consultations within the 30 days.
“All the staff will be engaged and appraised through the notice period. The necessary counselling and psychological support will be availed to all staff,” added Mwadime.
Mwadime said for a smooth supply of medical supplies across the country, the entity has engaged National Youth Service (NYS) and other government employees.
The non-core staff include managers, assistant managers, messengers, clerks, supervisors, tea girls and cleaners among other employees.
