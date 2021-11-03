× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Have Sh5,000 bob, will buy a plane

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 3rd 2021

Planes parked at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

For as low as Sh5,000, you can buy an aircraft at four Kenyan airports.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced plans to auction about 73 planes it calls uncollected junk aircraft.

KAA, in a public auction notice, invited interested parties to bid for the planes that remain unpaid for by their respective owners or uncollected.  

Two Somali Air Force planes, Skyward, Fly540, Silverstone and Planes for Africa aircraft are among the aircraft being auctioned.

Interested bidders can view the planes from tomorrow, Thursday to November 16, after which the auction will be conducted on Wednesday, November 17 from 10.00 am at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and at 2.30 pm at Nairobi’s Wilson Airport, on Friday, November 19 from 10.00 am at the Moi International Airport in Eldoret and on Monday, November 22 at Lokichoggio airport.

“All purchased items shall be paid for and collected from respective KAA premises within seven days from the date of the auction failure to which, the Authority will charge storage at a rate of Sh10,000 per day until collection,” KAA said.

The authority further stated that it will forfeit an item if it is not collected within two weeks of purchase.

 A buyer will also need to deposit Sh100,000 for every auctioned item.

List of uncollected aircraft

Two Somali Air Force planes- AN24 registration number 8204 and AN24 registration number 3C-ZZA are among the planes being auctioned, each at Sh73,000. They can be viewed at the JKIA.

The cheapest is a Planes for Africa aircraft HS748 S2-ADL going for Sh5,000 while the most expensive is Kundan Singh PA2 5Y-MIR being auctioned at Sh25 million.

A Tandrill PA2 5H-KLA is being auctioned at Sh6,800, while an AVMAX CRJ12 5Y-CCL is going for Sh7,500.

Others are Skyways DC-3 5Y-BMB at Sh38,250, Kate Flight DC-6 5Y-BRP at Sh52, 000, Flight Path AN-28A S9-PSV at Sh19,500, Eagle Aviation L410 5Y-GNT at Sh20, 750 and an Air Pannonia aircraft BE9 9A-SIB /5YSNS is being auctioned at Sh22.5 million.

Some of the planes facing auction. [KAA]

 

You can audit the Judiciary, CJ Martha Koome tells EACC
This comes months after two judges of the High Court, Justices Said Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule, were taken for questioning by DCI detectives.
Ruto restrains self, his men hit at Uhuru
“His job is not to decide who takes over. He is only expected to hand over the instruments of power to the one elected by Kenyans.

