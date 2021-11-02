CJ Martha Koome directs courts to resume normal operations

CJ Koome said courts could resume physical operations from 9 am to 5 pm. [File, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed all courts across the country to resume normal physical working hours days after the dusk to dawn curfew was lifted.

Koome’s directive comes at a time when a number of Covid-19 restrictions put in place by President Uhuru have been relaxed as a result of the reduced Covid-19 statistics.

In a memo dated October 28, Koome courts will still have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines by the Ministry of Health such as wearing face masks, social distancing, regular fumigation of courtrooms and regular hand washing.

“All courts shall operate from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:OO pm unless otherwise authorized by the Chief Justice,” the CJ’s memo read in part.

According to Koome, the courts are still free to use technology in their sessions in circumstances where need be.

“The Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Commercial Court in Milimani will continue to conduct most hearings virtually even as we try to solve the technical challenges we have faced with other courts and ensure that they can also conduct most of their business virtually depending on the circumstances,".

In March 2020, the Judiciary resolved to scale down court activities in compliance with the Government’s directives to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision was made in a National Council for the Administration of Justice meeting in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the then CJ Maraga, pursuant to the NCAJ meeting, prisoners and remandees were not be presented in court. Later, the courts embraced virtual hearings.

