Court of Appeal temporarily bars CJ Martha Koome from swearing six judges

High Court had ordered CJ to appoint the six judges if the president fails to appoint them in two weeks. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has temporarily barred Chief Justice Martha Koome from swearing in and appointing the six judges until November 19 when the full verdict will be issued.

This comes after Attorney General Kihara Kariuki moved to the court of Appeal to challenge a decision made by the High Court.

The Appellate Court says they will issue a detailed ruling on the matter in two weeks.

A three-judge bench at the High Court had ordered President Kenyatta to appoint the six judges within 14 days, failure to which they will be deemed to have been formally appointed and sworn in by the Chief Justice.

In his application, the AG had accused three High Court judges of changing the Constitution through the back door to strip the president of his powers to appoint judges.

Further, he argued that the decision by Justices George Dulu, William Musyoka and James Wakiaga amounted to a constitutional coup by making declarations not backed by law.

He filed his appeal through Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, raised 17 grounds of appeal.

“Allowing the High Court decision to stand will mean that the Judiciary has the power to amend the Constitution through the back door. Their judgment was illegality, with no perceptible origin in the words or design of the Constitution,” said Mr Ogeto.

The High Court had declared that President Uhuru was in violation of the Constitution by refusing to appoint the six judges.

