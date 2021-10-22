Autopsy: Gathiruini Boys student Brian Mbage died of excessive bleeding after attack in girls' school

Brian Mbage (left) died as a result of injuries he sustained at Kamothai Girls, Githunguri, Kiambu County. [File, Standard]

The cause of the death of Brian Mbage, the 17-year-old student of PCEA Gathiruini Boys’ High School, has been revealed.

Brian died after he was allegedly assaulted for illegally entering a dormitory at a nearby girls school and now a postmortem examination report l died as a result of excessive bleeding.

According to an autopsy conducted at Kiambu Level 5 hospital mortuary, the teenager suffered excessive bleeding in the head.

And, in another development, Gathiruini Boys Secondary School has been shut after the death of its student, Brian Mbage, in an attack at Komothai Girls Secondary School where he allegedly sneaked in on Wednesday night.

County director of education Victoria Mulili said Gathiruini Boys High school, which is located three kilometres from Komothai Girls in Githunguri, Kiambu County, will remain closed until Monday, October 25, 2021.

"For now there is no tension between the two schools and we haven't added any security from our side. No arrests have been made up to this point," said Githunguri Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Michael Kimilu.

Mbage was allegedly beaten up for forcing his way, alongside five other schoolmates, into the girls' school.

Mary Mbage, 17. [File, Standard]

George Ng’ang’a Karanja, the manager of the security firm providing services to Komothai, said students raised alarm following the intrusion attracting the attention of guards and staff.

Karanja said the other boys managed to escape but the deceased was cornered and beaten up by a mob.

“He was rushed to the Kigumo Level 4 Hospital while unconscious, but died upon arrival,” said Karanja.

Mbage’s mother Mary Mbage is not, however, convinced that her son died as a result of injuries inflicted by a mob.

Speaking exclusively to The Standard, Mary described her son as hardworking, disciplined and jovial.

"I have seen the body of my son, and I am so saddened. The injuries on his body do not show any [signs of] beatings, but the ones on his head shows he died from trauma,” said the distraught mother from her Ngegu home. Brian Mbage was cornered at Komothai Girls Secondary School and lynched. Right, his mother Mary. [File, Standard]

Brian’s Aunt, Wanjiku Mbage, accused the school of hiding the real course of the 17-year-old's death.

Wanjiku claimed that the school’s management told her that the teen jumped from the fourth floor of a building.

Police visited the scene and collected wooden planks believed to have been used in the teenager’s lynching.

Githunguri Deputy OCPD George Kipkoros said the incident was under investigation and a team from the DCI was recording statements from witnesses.

