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Of fingerprint harvesting and ballot stuffing: Rigging claims cast shadow over next year's election

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 15, 2026
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UDA Party Secretary-General Hassan Omar. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

With the 2027 General Election just 11 months away, a series of controversial statements by politicians aligned with President William Ruto's administration is raising questions over the credibility of the vote and the ability of electoral institutions to guarantee a free and fair election.

The statements, including claims that votes could be “added” and that fingerprints of dead people could be used to cast ballots, have intensified concerns over the integrity of the electoral process ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election.

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