Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Chelimo Special Economic Zone to drive Kericho's industrial revolution, says authority boss

By Nikko Tanui | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Dr Kenneth Chelule appointed as Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZ) CEO.[Courtesy, SEZ

The proposed Kericho Special Economic Zone at Chelimo is being positioned as a major industrial hub that could transform the county's economy, create thousands of jobs and shift the region from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods.

According to Kenneth Chelule, the Special Economic Zones Authority Chief Executive Officer, the project would not be allowed to become another stalled government venture, insisting that plans for the industrial zone had moved beyond political declarations to implementation.

Speaking after the unveiling of the architectural designs and master plan for the Chelimo SEZ, Dr Chelule said the project was part of Kenya's broader push to expand manufacturing, attract investment and create employment opportunities for young people.

“This is not a photo opportunity. This is not a political announcement designed to win the next election. This is Kenya’s deliberate decision to stop exporting raw produce and start exporting finished value,” He said.

“The era of talking is over. The era of building has begun.”

The master plan, prepared by the Department of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning in Kericho and dated September 4, 2026, identifies seven key industrial clusters for the proposed zone.

They include Business Process Outsourcing; agro-industry, covering food processing and animal feeds; veterinary medicine; medical devices and equipment; light agricultural machinery; biotechnology, focusing on nutraceuticals and natural products; and pharmaceuticals.

Chelule said the project's success would be critical to addressing unemployment and opening new economic opportunities for residents of Kericho and the wider Rift Valley region.

“If we mess this up, we will have betrayed an entire generation of young Kenyans who are tired of waiting for jobs that never come,” he said.

“We will have told the world that Kenya still prefers to be a supermarket for other people’s finished goods rather than a factory for our own. That will not happen on my watch.”

The architectural designs show modern warehouses fitted with solar-ready roofs, dedicated loading bays, parking spaces for staff and visitors, integrated office blocks and security infrastructure, including boundary walls and CCTV surveillance.

The proposed infrastructure, Chelule said, was intended to meet the demands of local and international investors seeking ready-made industrial facilities.

“It is infrastructure designed to international standards from day one,” he said.

Chelule said the Authority was already holding discussions with potential anchor investors in pharmaceuticals, veterinary products and agro-processing.

The sectors, he said, had been identified for their potential to tap into Kenya's agricultural base and the growing opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We are offering them a ready, purpose-built platform with clear rules, world-class infrastructure and a government that is serious about industrialisation,” he said.

The proposed Chelimo SEZ is expected to become one of the key industrial investments in Kericho, with the government betting on manufacturing, technology and value addition to diversify an economy traditionally dominated by agriculture and tea production.

Chelule said the project's success would ultimately depend on turning the plans now on paper into functioning industries capable of producing jobs, exports and new business opportunities.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kericho County Kericho Special Economic Zone Chelimo SEZ
.

Latest Stories

Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
National
By Mike Kihaki
25 mins ago
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 1 hr ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 1 hr ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved