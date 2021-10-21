Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Male Athlete of the Year award
NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o
| October 21st 2021
World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among the 10 nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year, World Athletics has announced.
Kipchoge champion stormed to gold after winning the Olympic men's marathon in two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds, giving Kenya a total of four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 36-year-old marathoner has won two consecutive Olympic Gold medals in the Men's Marathon after winning the 2016 race in two hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds.
The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
KEEP READING
Patrick Sang: The man behind Eliud Kipchoge’s success
Why Kipchoge deserves a diplomatic passport
Stars set for epic clash at London Marathon today
Joshua Cheptegei, UGA
- Olympic 5000m champion
- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist
- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles
Ryan Crouser, USA
- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion
- Undefeated all year
- World shot put records indoors and outdoors
Mondo Duplantis, SWE
- Olympic pole vault champion
- Diamond League pole vault champion
- European indoor pole vault champion
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR
- Olympic 1500m champion
- European indoor 1500m champion
- European 1500m and 5000m records
The 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2021 have been announced.
???? https://t.co/Vt7dxoQrP9#WorldAthleticsAwards pic.twitter.com/1jXN7I9h9y — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 21, 2021
Eliud Kipchoge, KEN
- Olympic marathon champion
- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972
- Winner of Enschede Marathon
Pedro Pichardo, POR
- Olympic triple jump champion
- Diamond League triple jump champion
- European indoor triple jump champion
Daniel Stahl, SWE
- Olympic discus champion
- Diamond League discus champion
- Threw world-leading 71.40m
Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE
- Olympic long jump champion
- European indoor long jump champion
- Jumped world-leading 8.60m
Damian Warner, CAN
- Olympic decathlon champion
- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting
- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list
Karsten Warholm, NOR
- Olympic 400m hurdles champion
- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion
- World 400m hurdles record and world 300m hurdles best
RELATED VIDEOS
Amos Kipruto looking forward to succeeding Eliud Kipchoge, he hopes to bag gold in the Olympics
Eliud Kipchoge afungua maktaba eneo la Kapsisiywa katika Kaunti ya Nandi
Waziri Magoha asema hana uwezo wa kuamuru tarehe ya kufunguliwa kwa shule
The pill that postpones your menses: Is it harmful?The United Nations Population Fund states that menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity
Man who admitted to killing former wife not fit for trialA Milimani court has ruled that a man who pleaded guilty to killing his former wife is not fit to stand trial.
MOST READ
Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel
NATIONAL
- Kiraitu Murungi party to endorse Governor Muriithi as Raila deputy
POLITICS
- You will pay Sh5,000 for not using city footbridges
NAIROBI
- Uhuru, Ruto in a show of comradeship at Mashujaa Day Celebration
POLITICS
- The two women in Ndichu twins altercation speak out
NATIONAL
- 10-year boy fighting for life, two women arrested after an attempted exorcism
NYANZA