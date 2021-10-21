Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Male Athlete of the Year award

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning gold medal in men's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. [AP]

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among the 10 nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year, World Athletics has announced.

Kipchoge champion stormed to gold after winning the Olympic men's marathon in two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds, giving Kenya a total of four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 36-year-old marathoner has won two consecutive Olympic Gold medals in the Men's Marathon after winning the 2016 race in two hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds.

The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Joshua Cheptegei, UGA

- Olympic 5000m champion

- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist

- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles

Ryan Crouser, USA

- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion

- Undefeated all year

- World shot put records indoors and outdoors

Mondo Duplantis, SWE

- Olympic pole vault champion

- Diamond League pole vault champion

- European indoor pole vault champion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR

- Olympic 1500m champion

- European indoor 1500m champion

- European 1500m and 5000m records

The 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2021 have been announced.

Eliud Kipchoge, KEN

- Olympic marathon champion

- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972

- Winner of Enschede Marathon

Pedro Pichardo, POR

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- European indoor triple jump champion

Daniel Stahl, SWE

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- Threw world-leading 71.40m

Miltiadis Tentoglou, GRE

- Olympic long jump champion

- European indoor long jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 8.60m

Damian Warner, CAN

- Olympic decathlon champion

- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting

- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list

Karsten Warholm, NOR

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion

- World 400m hurdles record and world 300m hurdles best

