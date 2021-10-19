Late athlete Agnes Tirop's autopsy underway at Iten

Preparations for Agnes Tirop Autopsy at Iten County morgue. [Stephen Rutto,Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers are expected to lead a team of pathologists to conduct an autopsy on the body of athlete Agnes Tirop.

The event set to happen at the Iten County Referral Hospital Mortuary happens a day after the prime suspect in the killing of the Olympian, Ibrahim Rotich, was arraigned in Iten Law Courts.

The late who represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games was found dead in her house on Wednesday last week.

The athlete had visited her parents three days before the shocking news of her death broke.

An official report on the exact cause of the athlete's death will be disclosed once the autopsy is concluded.

The autopsy is set to be conducted by a senior pathologist from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Last week, the police said the deceased athlete had a stab wound on her neck.

Yesterday elders from the Kaplel clan in Nandi County conducted a cleansing ceremony in the house where the athlete was murdered.

Led by Kirwa Bitok, the elders slaughtered a sheep and cleaned the house to pave way for any member of Tirop's family to live in the house.

Share this story