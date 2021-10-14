× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Courts declare Huduma Namba invalid

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | October 14th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta showing his Huduma Namba card after receiving it in December 2020. [File, Standard]

The High Court has declared Huduma Namba inavlid after ruling that the law wasn’t followed in its roll-out.

Justice Jairus Ngaah ruled on Thursday, October 14, that the Government failed to conduct data impact assessment before rolling out the cards in November last year, contravening the Constitution in the process.

Law scholar Yash Pal Ghai and Katiba Institute had, in November 2020, challenged the roll-out of the cards over lack of guarantee against theft or misuse of Kenyans’ personal information.

The lobby group argued that the Government failed to subject the fresh registration of Kenyans to data protection impact assessment (DPIA), a requirement under the law.

 President of Estonia asks Kenya's private sector to support Huduma Namba

 President of Estonia asks Kenya's private sector to support Huduma Namba

 Why your Huduma Namba could be useless in 8 days

 Huduma Namba for fish

The assessment is aimed at identifying risks that could arise due to a breach of privacy, loss of data and unlawful use of information like names, date of birth, postcode and residences.

The Government started issuing the cards in early December 2020, after stating that the current National Identification Cards would cease being valid in December this year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Huduma Namba mass registration on April 2, 2019.

Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal
Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe won a reprieve after successfully challenging a decision that quashed a Will that was allegedly written by Mengi.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

