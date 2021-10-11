× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Sapit blames Uhuru, Ruto over failed 'peace deal'

NATIONAL
By Edward Kosut | October 11th 2021

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit (C) claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto (right) two have not shown interest in resolving their differences. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has revealed the frustrations the clergy is going through in their bid to reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

He claimed the two have not shown interest in resolving their differences despite the intervention of the clergy.

“As church leaders, we have reached out to the president and Ruto with an agenda of bringing them together. We need them to read from the same script and bring tranquillity to the country,” he said.

 Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs

 Mt Kenya is my stronghold, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

 New faces like Kagwe for 2022 race refreshing

 There's nothing new in Pandora Papers

He was speaking in Kapsabet on Saturday after assessing the construction of the Nandi Diocese ACK plaza, Ole Sapit said the two have shown clear indication that they would not shake hands.

He said the leaders should listen and respect the church, claiming that the clergy play a key role in ensuring there is peace in the country.

“Although the two leaders have not shown the willingness to seek peace, we are still hopeful that they will reconsider our objections to the current state of the nation. We want to see that peace prevail as Kenyans turn to participate in 2022 elections,” he said.

“What is remaining is to pray for the president and his deputy to find their place in their hearts to forgive each other and see how our country is bigger than any individual.”

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) had offered to reconcile the two leaders, saying their fallout is already causing anxiety and has the potential to spark political violence.

The differences between President Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto spilled to the public gallery, following the president's handshake with Raila Odinga in March 2018.  "The political turmoil has instilled hopelessness among Kenyans," Sapit said. 

Licensed to kill: When convicted killers receive lesser sentences
Persons accused of murder can be acquitted or have their charges reduced if their actions were not premeditated or they were acting in self-defence.
Aisher spins her way through life to become top DJ
Aisher has hosted top African musicians such as Davido, Diamond, Flavour and Otile Brown among others in Germany.

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

