Sapit blames Uhuru, Ruto over failed 'peace deal'

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit (C) claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto (right) two have not shown interest in resolving their differences. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has revealed the frustrations the clergy is going through in their bid to reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

He claimed the two have not shown interest in resolving their differences despite the intervention of the clergy.

“As church leaders, we have reached out to the president and Ruto with an agenda of bringing them together. We need them to read from the same script and bring tranquillity to the country,” he said.

He was speaking in Kapsabet on Saturday after assessing the construction of the Nandi Diocese ACK plaza, Ole Sapit said the two have shown clear indication that they would not shake hands.

He said the leaders should listen and respect the church, claiming that the clergy play a key role in ensuring there is peace in the country.

“Although the two leaders have not shown the willingness to seek peace, we are still hopeful that they will reconsider our objections to the current state of the nation. We want to see that peace prevail as Kenyans turn to participate in 2022 elections,” he said.

“What is remaining is to pray for the president and his deputy to find their place in their hearts to forgive each other and see how our country is bigger than any individual.”

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) had offered to reconcile the two leaders, saying their fallout is already causing anxiety and has the potential to spark political violence.

The differences between President Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto spilled to the public gallery, following the president's handshake with Raila Odinga in March 2018. "The political turmoil has instilled hopelessness among Kenyans," Sapit said.

Share this story