× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former workers of poll agency get government jobs

NATIONAL
By Judah Ben-Hur | October 10th 2021

Former IEBC chair Isaack Hassan. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials have landed senior government positions in the recent appointments.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani appointed IEBC’s former Director - Human Resources and Administration, Sellestina Kiuluku as the chair of the Board of Local Authorities Provident Fund for a period of three years.

Yattani also appointed two former IEBC commissioners, Muthoni Wangai and Mohammed Alawi Hussun. Wangai will chair the Board of Policy Holders Compensation Fund while Alawi was appointed member of the Board of the Kenya Railways Corporation, each for a period of three years.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

KEEP READING

 Voter's card is your best weapon to bring change

 Kenyans should know polls are top level recruitment process

 Democracy is expensive, but IEBC needs to stop asking for billions of shillings to waste

 Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown

Their appointment comes less than a fortnight after former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba was appointed Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General.

Chiloba was among 20 people shortlisted for the job out of the 53 applicants. Only seven made it to the interview stage.

Former IEBC chair Isaack Hassan has also been re-appointed as the chair of Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) for another three years. Hassan has chaired KIPI since September 2018.

Pushed to the wall by public pressure, Hassan and his team resigned and took home Sh315 million send-off package one year to the end of their tenure.

Former Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler (L) with Isaack Hassan after a stakeholder meeting in Nairobi, 2013. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Even though he was exonerated, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found criminal culpability on the part of four of his commissioners.

The new appointments published in the Kenya Gazette 2021 lift the lid on how State offices recycle individuals who have already served previously in different government offices.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church
Pope Francis has said there should be more consultation and mutual listening.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Rice co-operative society earns Sh600m from State corporation

By Jane Mugambi | 3 hours ago

Rice co-operative society earns Sh600m from State corporation
‘I am alive and enjoying my weekend’: Charles Njonjo on rumours of his death

By Winfrey Owino | 11 hours ago

‘I am alive and enjoying my weekend’: Charles Njonjo on rumours of his death
Government commits to ending gender violence in five years

By Iman Masud | 12 hours ago

Government commits to ending gender violence in five years
Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off

By Martin Ndiema | 13 hours ago

Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC