Karua blames major parties for delayed two-thirds gender rule dream

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua. [File, Standard]

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has called out major political parties, including the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), for doing little to advance the two-thirds gender rule in political leadership, despite possessing the power to do so.

Karua accused the dominant parties of offering "lip service" to women leaders while denying them party tickets for elective seats, forcing many to settle for affirmative action positions such as the women's representative posts.

Speaking to KTN on International Women's Day, she called on parties to adopt a policy guaranteeing a 50-50 split of tickets between men and women, a move she said would place Kenya alongside South Africa, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom, where gender parity in leadership has been achieved.

"Deliberate action by political parties can bridge the gender gap in elections. In South Africa, it was a deliberate policy by the ANC that has seen them go to almost fifty-fifty," she said.

"Let women also step up. Why do you remain in parties that oppress you? Let's come together. No party can win elections without women and youth. Let's use our numbers to stand up to political parties and demand that they open up and stop offering lip service to women."

Karua also came out against the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to restructure the executive and extend term limits for various elective seats. She described the proposals in the bill, sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey, as retrogressive, warning they risk undermining key pillars of Kenya's democracy while shrinking the space for women in leadership.

While acknowledging other bills before the National Assembly and Senate that seek to actualise the constitutional two-thirds gender rule, Karua questioned the simultaneous push for what she termed controversial legislation, urging Kenyans to exercise caution.

"I don't think anyone wants the terms extended. They have loaded women's issues onto that bill. I will campaign against it, just as we campaigned against the Building Bridges Initiative. Ruto campaigned against BBI, so why is he bringing a second one?" she posed.

"These are good things laced with poison. Even a glass of milk laced with a quarter spoon of poison will kill," she added.

Cherarkey's bill sparked widespread controversy with its provisions to extend term limits for the president, members of parliament, senators, governors, and members of county assemblies from five to seven years. The proposal drew resistance across the political divide, including from President Ruto himself, yet the legislation remains before Parliament.

The bill also sought to create the office of Prime Minister and proposed increasing the share of revenue allocated to counties from 15 to 40 per cent.

Beyond electoral politics, Karua decried the rising cases of gender-based violence, limited access to education for women and girls, and period poverty, challenges she said continue to disproportionately affect women and the girl child.