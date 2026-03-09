'Software' crucial as 'hardware' in development of a nation

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto lays the foundation stone for the 1,800 units Mtwapa mini city affordable housing project in Kilifi County, on February 5, 2026. [PCS]

Across the country, the signs of accelerated development are visible and measurable: Expanding highways, rising housing projects, world class sports infrastructure, modern conference facilities, and economic empowerment initiatives. Under the leadership of President William Ruto’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, Kenya has adopted a bold and pragmatic development strategy by building the foundation of productivity, unlocking opportunity for ordinary citizens and repositioning the country as a competitive regional economic powerhouse.

This “hardware” driven development acceleration reflects deliberate policy choice. It is a sign of confidence in Kenya’s economic resilience and unwavering commitment to inclusive growth. Yet as the country builds road and rail, a modern stadium, houses, modernises markets, fund enterprises; a deeper question emerges: What sustains the growth? What binds citizens beyond economic activity? What ensures that development remains not only rapid but also ethical, cohesive and enduring?

While these hardware developments are core to Kenya’s transformation journey, true transformation demands both hardware and “software” development. It requires not only roads, rails, stadiums, but also culture, values and social cohesion. These are part of the constitutional software that powers Kenya’s sustainable national transformation.

Kenya has invested heavily in physical infrastructure as the backbone of economic growth. The government continues to expand road and rail networks, connecting rural producers to urban markets, easing movement of goods and services and improving logistics efficiency. The mega highway and rail expansion has strengthened trade linkages within the country and East Africa Community.

The affordable housing programme has moved from policy to implementation, targeting thousands of housing units to reduce the national housing deficit, provide affordable decent shelter and in the process creating employment opportunities across the construction value chain. The affordable housing programme has stimulated steel supply, cement production, transport services and direct employment, thereby multiplying economic impact.

The Talanta (Raila Odinga) Stadium and Bomas Conference Centre shows a bold investment in sports and MICE infrastructure. It reflects the county’s ambition to host major international tournaments, conferences and develop sports as a key economic sector. The mega stadium and conferencing infrastructure not only nurtures sports talents but also enhances hospitality, promotes tourism and national brand.

The Hustler Fund, also known as the Financial Inclusion Fund, has expanded access to credit for so many Kenyans who were previously blacklisted by draconian mobile lending companies. By providing low interest digital loans, Hustler Fund seeks to democratise entrepreneurship hence empowering small-scale traders.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement programme has further invested in youth enterprise development by offering business start-up capital and structured training, offering youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive economic productivity.

These infrastructural projects form the visible architecture of Kenya’s transformation. They are necessary but alone are not sufficient.

Software development refers to strengthening of Kenya’s intangible foundation. The Constitution gives more than governance structures. It defines national values and principles of governance like patriotism, human dignity, social justice, equality, national unity, equity, human rights, integrity, transparency and accountability. These principles form the software of the country.

Infrastructure alone without values produces growth without cohesion. Economic expansion alone without cultural grounding risks fragmentation. Development without identity weakens national resilience.

This is where the software of development becomes indispensable.

Software strengthens hardware. A road connects two towns, but culture connects two communities. A stadium hosts a tournament, but unity fills the stands. Housing provides shelter, but shared values build neighbourhoods.

Without integrity, infrastructure projects risk inefficiency. Without patriotism, public investment loses purpose. Without social cohesion, economic growth widens inequality and breeds tension.

Cultural pride encourages tax compliance and civic responsibility. Arts, music, digital content, film and fashion foster dialogue across ethnic lines. Heritage preservation promotes tourism. Youth and talent development reduces unemployment and social unrest.

This is the critical role that culture, arts and heritage plays in national transformation. Cultural investment strengthens social cohesion, promotes patriotism, encourages arts and creativity and shapes national identity.

To strengthens Kenya’s software development, President William Ruto is making deliberate investments in cultural infrastructure development. Projects such as the Ushanga Curio Mall in Maasai Mara, the Wundanyi Youth Resource Centre for culture and talent development and Marachi Cultural Centre represents more than just physical spaces. They serve as hubs for heritage preservation, talent incubation, tourism development and inter-generational knowledge transfer.

Global economic powerhouses have embraced this balance. They invest in innovation ecosystems, cultural diplomacy and national values.

Sustainable progress requires alignment between the hardware and software development, infrastructure development and moral foundations. Kenya’s journey towards the Singapore-style transformation is already underway. But to reach that destination requires more than the infrastructural development momentum. It also demands discipline in public service, respect for human rights, patriotism in citizenship, and fidelity to the national values enshrined in our constitution.