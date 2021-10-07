× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Extradition case against Okemo and Gichuru pushed to October 21

NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba | October 7th 2021
Former Finance Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru at a Nairobi Law Court in 2016 [Courtesy]

Extradition proceedings against former Finance Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru have been postponed after one of the lawyers got ill.

The case was set for hearing before the Supreme Court but the bench was informed that Senior Counsel Waweru Gatonye who represents Gichuru was indisposed and requested for an adjournment to allow him recover.

“We sympathise with the predicament of the lawyer and are inclined to allow the application for adjournment. But this will serve as the last adjournment as the case has taken too long to conclude,” ruled the judges.

The other lawyers, Fred Ngatia who represents Okemo, Taib Ali Taib for the Director of Public Prosecution and Emmanuel Bitta for the Attorney General were all ready to proceed with the hearing but agreed to accommodate the request by Gatonye to adjourn the hearing.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice Martha Koome alongside Judges Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko. They scheduled October 21 for the hearing.

KEEP READING

 Review all Kenya Power deals with IPPs, Raila tells State

 How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power

 Government takes charge of Kenya Power as it starts reforms

 Reforming Kenya Power will lessen public’s pain

Okemo and Gichuru are wanted in the United Kingdom’s Jersey Island to face charges of money laundering and misconduct in public office but they have been fighting the move to have them charged and tried in a foreign court since 2011.

Theirs has been a long 10-year battle against the extradition to Jersey Island which started at the magistrate’s court, moved to the High Court, proceeded to the Court of Appeal and now before the Supreme Court.

It is alleged they defrauded millions of shillings from Kenya Power and Lighting Company between 1998 and 2002 and hid proceeds in offshore accounts in the UK.

Following a request by the Jersey Island in April 2011, the Director of Public Prosecution started the extradition proceedings before a magistrate’s court but the two moved to the High Court to quash the case arguing it was unlawful and against their rights.

According to Okemo and Gichuru, the money allegedly laundered belonged to Kenya Power and if there was any complaint then it would have been filed before the Kenyan courts which has jurisdiction to prosecute them.

However, the then High Court judge Isaac Lenaola (currently a Supreme Court Judge) dismissed their petition and allowed the proceedings to continue before the magistrate’s court.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Okemo and Gichuru moved to the Court of Appeal where Appellate Judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohammed stopped their extradition to Jersey Island to face the charges.

The Appellate Judges ruled the DPP’s decision to commence the extradition proceedings against the two was illegal, invalid and against their rights since it is only the Attorney General who had the power to act on a request to extradite a citizen to another country.

The Judges also quashed the extradition proceedings against Okemo and Gichuru ruling that there was insufficient evidence to support claims made by Jersey Island and that if there was any, then they should have been charged in Kenya where the offences are alleged to have happened.

It’s the decision the DPP has appealed at the Supreme Court claiming that it will affect all other extradition proceedings they have filed against people wanted by foreign countries to face criminal charges.

The prosecutors also want the apex court to determine who between the DPP’s and the AG’s office is mandated to commence extradition proceedings.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mataifa ya Kenya na Uganda yakaa kiza cha mchana

Countrywide blackout: Kenya power announces power outage caused by system disturbance

Haki kwa Joy Mukami:Kenya power yaamrishwa kumfidia KSh.22M, baada ya kupigwa na nyaya za umeme

Senator Omanga, Embakasi chips vendor fall out days after donation optics
Strangers are calling us asking for money after the senator's tweet
Four million vaccinated as 218 test positive for Covid-19
The Health Ministry has said as of October 7, a total of 4,048,667 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Government commits to ending gender violence in five years

By Iman Masud | 7 minutes ago

Government commits to ending gender violence in five years
Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off

By Martin Ndiema | 1 hour ago

Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off
Million-dollar bank robber: Police knew where I was but did not arrest me

By David Odongo | 1 hour ago

Million-dollar bank robber: Police knew where I was but did not arrest me
Tembo Naming Festival held, rising elephant numbers lauded

By Ferdinand Mwongela | 9 hours ago

Tembo Naming Festival held, rising elephant numbers lauded

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC