× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IEBC releases 2022 election expenditure limits

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | August 9th 2021

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The IEBC has released the campaign expenditure limits for candidates and parties for the 2022 general election.

Furthermore, the commission submitted to Parliament the Election Campaign Financing Regulations on July 25, 2016.

The spending limit that a presidential election candidate may spend during an expenditure period is Sh4,435,565,094.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The nature of authorised items or activities for which campaign expenses may be incurred and for which the spending limits apply include the venue where campaigns may be undertaken, publicity material, advertising, campaign personnel, and transportation.

KEEP READING

 IEBC confirms 2022 election date as Referendum remains in limbo

 2022 general election to cost Sh40.9 billion

 Election day will be August 9, 2022, IEBC chief Chebukati says

 Campaign donors to be revealed or contribution forfeited to State, according to draft IEBC rules

Others are justifiable expenses such as communication, nomination fees, security, accommodation, and administrative costs.

The spending limits that a candidate for county elections -- governor, woman representative, MP -- may spend during an expenditure period place the bar at Sh 123,080,609 for Turkana.

For Nairobi, it stands at Sh117,320,646, while the lowest is Tharaka Nithi’s Sh23,143,009.

 Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has in the past said corruptly acquired wealth threatens democracy and Kenya’s quest for free and fair elections next year.

MPs, through the Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill, 2021 sponsored by the committee led by Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, want the requirement to establish a candidate’s expenditure scrapped.

The Kioni Bill wants to repeal nine sections and amend four, which include the proposed establishment of a committee with three members. The IEBC wants the identity of the donor revealed, while MPs want this to be confidential and only made public in case of a probe.

The law requires details on sources of the contributions, including donations in cash or in-kind, received and the disclosure done at least 20 days before the nomination day and at least 20 days before the polling day.

A candidate or a political party that fails to disclose the funds or donations shall be disqualified.

Any political party or candidate flouting the regulations is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh2 million or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or to both.

The Kioni Bill seeks to define what monies intended for public use are as well as donations.

On spending limit, the MPs want to abolish the cap on the maximum threshold of money a candidate, political party or referendum committee may spend during campaigns as proposed by the IEBC in 2016 when the implementation of the law was deferred.

RELATED VIDEOS

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Raila and Kalonzo's unity plot ahead of 2022 general elections | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Share this story
Chelsea agree club record deal to re-sign Lukaku - report
Chelsea have agreed in principle a 97.5 million pound ($135.24 million) club record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Serie
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
2022 general election to cost Sh40.9 billion

By Robert Abong'o | 5 hours ago

2022 general election to cost Sh40.9 billion
Turkish Harun Aydin deported, lawyers say

By Jael Mboga | 6 hours ago

Turkish Harun Aydin deported, lawyers say
Full capacity: Matatu owners pledge to adhere to new measures

By James Wanzala | 6 hours ago

Full capacity: Matatu owners pledge to adhere to new measures
Not all medics can go on strike, court now rules

By Kamau Muthoni | 7 hours ago

Not all medics can go on strike, court now rules

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC