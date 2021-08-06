× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Uhuru Highway section between Kenyatta Avenue, University Way roundabouts to be closed from Monday

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | August 6th 2021
The Nairobi Expressway under construction along Mombasa Road. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Motorists joining Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) from University Way and those heading to Westlands will have to seek alternative routes from Monday.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to close a section of Uhuru Highway between Kenyatta Avenue and University Way roundabouts, to allow for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

 The closure will take effect from Monday, August 9 to October 10, 2021 for sixty-three days.

“This is to enable ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway. The diversion shall entail closure of three lanes for traffic heading towards Westlands, and creation of two lanes on the road reserve for traffic movement,” the authority said in a statement Friday.

Flow of traffic will be diverted as seen below:

Road section to be closed. [KeNHA]

The construction of the Nairobi Expressway has forced motorists and commuters to spend excessive amounts of time in traffic, with the most affected being frequent users of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki way.

Kenyans can expect to use the 27km road in early 2022, as the Government pushes the contractor to deliver it early to ease traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.

The expressway begins at Mlolongo via the Central Business District to Waiyaki Way. It has 11 inter-changes to ease exit and entry. 

