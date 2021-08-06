Uhuru Highway section between Kenyatta Avenue, University Way roundabouts to be closed from Monday
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | August 6th 2021
Motorists joining Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) from University Way and those heading to Westlands will have to seek alternative routes from Monday.
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to close a section of Uhuru Highway between Kenyatta Avenue and University Way roundabouts, to allow for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.
The closure will take effect from Monday, August 9 to October 10, 2021 for sixty-three days.
“This is to enable ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway. The diversion shall entail closure of three lanes for traffic heading towards Westlands, and creation of two lanes on the road reserve for traffic movement,” the authority said in a statement Friday.
Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.Start Now
Flow of traffic will be diverted as seen below:
KEEP READING
KENHA to prosecute overloading violators
KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia sent on leave ahead of exit
Two die in Nakuru road accidents
The construction of the Nairobi Expressway has forced motorists and commuters to spend excessive amounts of time in traffic, with the most affected being frequent users of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki way.
Kenyans can expect to use the 27km road in early 2022, as the Government pushes the contractor to deliver it early to ease traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.
The expressway begins at Mlolongo via the Central Business District to Waiyaki Way. It has 11 inter-changes to ease exit and entry.
RELATED VIDEOS
KENHA urges Kenyans plying the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to use alternative routes
KENHA yaelezea sababu za ajali ya daraja la Kangemi lililoporomoka hapo jana
Philomena Njeri pregnancy status revealed as autopsy indicates how she and husband diedThe postmortem was conducted at 11am on Friday, August 6, at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home.
Museveni’s NRM responds to Junet claims on DP Ruto's aborted tripIn a letter to Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, party Secretary General Todwong Richard said they support “promotion of Pan-Africanism and brotherhood”.
OLYMPICS
Kenya's Kimeli finishes 4th in 5000m final as Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei wins gold
STANDARD
- Editorial: Tokyo Olympic glory
STANDARD
By CASSO
- Here are countries with the highest cash rewards to athletes - and where Kenya stands
STANDARD
- Time for Kipchoge to hit back at Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS