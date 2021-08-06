Siaya tanker explosion victims to be buried [PHOTOS]

Kin arrived at the morgue early Friday, August 6, 2021. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

19 residents of Malanga in Gem, Siaya County, who died while siphoning fuel after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded on July 18, are to be buried today, August 6.

Bodies of the victims, who were among 22 persons who perished, were released to their kin early Friday from Yala and Siaya hospital morgues.

Of the 19, 11 were released from Yala Sub-county hospital morgue. Two other bodies are still awaiting DNA results while another was buried last week.

Grief-stricken families who were forced to suspend burial plans until the DNA results are ascertained, however, protested the move, demanding the bodies’ release.

The victims' kin at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Some of the families at the Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Bodies of the victims at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] 19 bodies were released. 22 persons perished. Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Body of one of the victims. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Hearses at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

