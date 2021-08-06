× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Siaya tanker explosion victims to be buried [PHOTOS]

NATIONAL
By Too Jared | August 6th 2021

Kin arrived at the morgue early Friday, August 6, 2021. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

19 residents of Malanga in Gem, Siaya County, who died while siphoning fuel after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded on July 18, are to be buried today, August 6.

Bodies of the victims, who were among 22 persons who perished, were released to their kin early Friday from Yala and Siaya hospital morgues.

Of the 19, 11 were released from Yala Sub-county hospital morgue. Two other bodies are still awaiting DNA results while another was buried last week.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

Grief-stricken families who were forced to suspend burial plans until the DNA results are ascertained, however, protested the move, demanding the bodies’ release.

KEEP READING

 Petrol tanker accident victims to be buried on Friday

 Death toll in tanker tragedy rises to 20

 Fire, what fire? We are Kenyans

 Identification of Siaya tanker victims begins as families seek closure

The victims' kin at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Some of the families at the Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Bodies of the victims at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

19 bodies were released. 22 persons perished. Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Body of one of the victims. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Hearses at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management

Uongozi wa GEMA: Wazee wa Gema wazidi kukosoana, jana utakasaji wa madhahabu ulifanywa

Fight for BBI: A.G Kihara Kariuki files an appeal challenging High Court judgement on BBI

Share this story
How a revolutionary from Bengal got Japan hooked to Indian curry
The taste of the Japanese version of curry is sweeter and its texture more glutinous than that of its Indian ancestor.
Can you remarry a wife or husband you’d divorced? Here’s what the law says
Most people who remarry their ex-spouses blame their previous actions on anger, frustrations and impulsive reaction

OLYMPICS

Here are countries with the highest cash rewards to athletes - and where Kenya stands
Here are countries with the highest cash rewards to athletes - and where Kenya stands

STANDARD

By Standard Sports

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ezekiel Mutua replaced as Kenya Film Board CEO

By Brian Okoth | 46 minutes ago

Ezekiel Mutua replaced as Kenya Film Board CEO
Can you remarry a wife or husband you’d divorced? Here’s what the law says

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

Can you remarry a wife or husband you’d divorced? Here’s what the law says
Wanjii: Little known town that has powered Kenya for over 80 years

By Amos Kareithi | 4 hours ago

Wanjii: Little known town that has powered Kenya for over 80 years
Fire razes section of Gikomba [PHOTOS]

By Too Jared | 5 hours ago

Fire razes section of Gikomba [PHOTOS]

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC