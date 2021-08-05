× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Wanderi, Cherop among four nominated for IEBC jobs, await Parliament approval

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | August 5th 2021

IEBC candidate Irene Cherop when she appeared before the selection panel for the job at the KICC, Nairobi, on July 13, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated four people to be members of the national polls agency.

The four are Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo.

Uhuru received the report from the Selection Panel for the Appointment of Commissioners of the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In accordance with the law, the four will now seek the approval of the National Assembly. Parliament will consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

KEEP READING

 Delaying next year's elections might cause political instability

 ODM warns against politicising President Uhuru’s Western visit

 Why Nakuru is fast becoming a hotbed of artistic renaissance

 Ruto, Raila face dilemma in bid to distance themselves from Jubilee’s economic failures

Cherera told the panel she will prioritize the participation of minority groups during elections, should she succeed.

She told the IEBC selection panel that the top of her strategy will be to ensure inclusiveness during the election period.

“We will quickly do a crash programme…we will give the team 100 days to perform their duties. We will be very targeted at these teams and where they are. We will move to where they are, e.g if it's mama mboga, we’ll move to the market and register them from there,” she said, responding to a question on how to handle minority groups.

Help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The applicant, who has served as an accounting officer at the Executive, was also taken to task on the matter of voter registration.

Cherera told panelists that IEBC should adopt a more seamless process of monitoring deaths of registered voters, through help from the civil registrar, to wade off questions and criticism every election cycle.

On her part, Cherop recalled her experience when she vied for Elgeyo Marakwet woman representative in 2013 and emerged number two.

She said there were delays and that nominations were postponed for a day, which she says was a recipe for rigging.

Cherop said electoral violence can be avoided if nominations were credible.

On the poll day there was a delay in announcing results, she added.

A total of 669 applications were received by the panel for the commissioner posts.

The vacancies arose following the resignation of four commissioners, leaving only chairman Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu in office.

The seven-member IEBC Selection Panel chaired by Dr Elizabeth Muli is sitting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

RELATED VIDEOS

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Share this story
Leaders must be careful with their utterances
The political temperatures are rising and with the General Election due in 370 days, the country is being subjected to unnecessary chest-thumping.
Former Nyeri MP to be cremated as per his wish
Muriithi’s ashes, Gitau said, will be interred at his home in Thuguma village and a tree planted at the site.

OLYMPICS

Knitting diver Tom Daley catches attention at Tokyo Olympics
Knitting diver Tom Daley catches attention at Tokyo Olympics

STANDARD

By Reuters

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Nyeri MP to be cremated as per his wish

By Nderitu Gichure | 24 minutes ago

Former Nyeri MP to be cremated as per his wish
Former deputy IG Kanampiu is dead

By James Wanzala | 1 hour ago

Former deputy IG Kanampiu is dead
Team seeks answers on United Kingdom's gross rights violations in Kenya

By Julius Chepkwony and Nikko Tanui | 9 hours ago

Team seeks answers on United Kingdom's gross rights violations in Kenya
The making of land injustices haunting Kenya to date

By Amos Kareithi | 10 hours ago

The making of land injustices haunting Kenya to date

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC