Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Court to rule on Dennis Itumbi, co-accused assassination case on September 15

NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu | August 3rd 2021
Former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi (right) and his co-accused Samuel Gateri at a Milimani court on Monday, August 2, 2021 [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi will know on September 15 whether will defend himself in a case where he is charged with making false document on alleged assassination plot targeting Deputy President William Ruto.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Itumbi's lawyer Katwa Kigen urged the court to rule that his client has no case to answer.

Itumbi and his co-accused are facing charges of making a false document and publishing a false statement.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses.

The accused allegedly authored and posted a letter claiming that powerful government officers meeting at Hotel La Mada in Nairobi had planned to assassinate Ruto.

The prosecution urged the magistrate to rely on the evidence produced before court and put the accused on their own defense.

DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit

Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)

Ruto asema katiba si lazima wakati huu, Kenya inahitaji kuboresha uchumi kuliko jambo lingine lolote

