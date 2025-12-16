×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring

By Vincent Achuka | Dec. 16, 2025
The main entrance of Talent Shepherd, Eden Plaza 3rd floor room number 14. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nothing had prepared the six young men who had flown for over 10 hours from Nairobi using two connecting flights plus a 12-hour layover in Istanbul, Turkey, for what was waiting for them on the ground at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia.

Among the six was George Gichia, a 34-year-old father of one who had worked as a bus conductor for the last five years. He had been convinced to fight for Russia as a mercenary with the promise of receiving millions of shillings, which would have moved his family out of poverty.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya-Russia Trafficking Human Trafficking Kenya Talent Shepherd Chelete Global Face
.

Latest Stories

Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
National
By Phares Mutembei
3 hrs ago
Five Wasini Island hotels face eviction after family wins Sh2.5bn land case
Coast
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
How Absa aims to cut over-reliance on Kenya as it eyes diversification
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
By Vincent Achuka 3 hrs ago
Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
How the new senior school placement will work
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
How the new senior school placement will work
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 3 hrs ago
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved