Form two student gives school cockerel as part of school fees
NATIONAL
By Martin Ndiema | August 2nd 2021
In a quest for education, a bright but needy form two student at Holy Trinity secondary school in Saboti, Trans Nzoia county reported to school with a cockerel as school fees to clear part Sh34,000 arrears he has.
Mathew Simiyu had been sent home and asked to bring anything that could be traded in to reduce his fees balance. At home, he found the only cockerel in the homestead, tucked it under his arm and walked back to school with it.
On arrival, he pleaded with the administration to be allow him to continue with his studies.
The school valued at the cockerel at Sh1,000 and accepted it as payment towards his fees arrears, which now stands at Sh33,000.
In a twist of luck, area Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi learnt about the boy’s story through a Whatsapp group and came to Simiyu's rescue. The MP paid the fee balance in full through the National Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursary allocation.
Arrears from form one
Simiyu, who comes from Kapretwa village, could not pay any amount when he joined form one in 2020 hence the arrears. When he showed up in school last week, the principal, Charles Ong’ayo, asked him to go back home and bring anything that his family could get to at least pay off part of the fee arrears.
“I wanted to go back to school to study and since the only transferable asset I could get at home was the cockerel, I decided to take it to school so I could be allowed to continue with learning at least for a while,” Simiyu said.
The 15-year-old explained how he persevered through tough times in school having no essential learning materials and only an old pair of school uniform.
He says he is indebted to his friend who came in handy to offer him a few learning materials including books, and vows to work hard to pay back in kind when he completes school.
His class teacher, Amos Elima, described Simiyu as an industrious, brilliant and disciplined boy whose focus on academics was unmatched in his entire class.
“The boy is hard-working and has a deep sense of responsibility. If he finds ample time in class, I believe he will surprise many with better grades at the end of his four-year course,” he pointed out.
Simiyu joined the school from Kapretwa primary, having scored high marks in KCPE but had challenges in paying school fees.
Mr Elima said the school administration has been supportive despite him not having settled his fees. He has asked well-wishers to to come to Simiyu's aid and enable him finish his education.
