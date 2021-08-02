× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Embattled Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa arrested

NATIONAL
By John Shilitsa | August 2nd 2021
Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza [David Njaaga, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has been arrested for assaulting a local contractor.

The MP was arrested at his home today morning by police officers following a complaint by the contractor, Steve Kay.

Bungoma County Police Commander Musyoki Mutungi said nobody is above the law, adding that the MP is to be charged before a magistrate at the Kimilili Law Courts.

“We will take him in court to respond to charges of causing bodily harm to the contractor,” said Mutungi.

The police boss said Kay reported the matter moments after the incident occurred at Lurare Primary school on July 30 in Kimilili Constituency.

On the fateful day, Barasa is said to have attacked the contractor in broad daylight when he learnt that classrooms he was supposed to launch at the school were locked.

Mutungi said the MP had just cut the tape and was about to open one of the classrooms when he discovered it had a padlock.

The contractor told Barasa that he would only open the classrooms once his dues are paid.

A confrontation ensued with the MP allegedly attacking the contractor.

Contractors in the county condemned the incident and called for the arrest and prosecution of MP Barasa.

Mutungi said the police conducted their investigations before arresting the lawmaker. “We are waiting to hear what the court says.”

