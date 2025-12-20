High Court puts judges' removal petitions on hold

The Supreme Court.[FILE,Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has put on hold the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by freezing all petitions for the removal of judges from office until it establishes guidelines and regulations for processing them.

High Court judges Roselyn Aburili, John Chigiti and Alexander Muteti said that since its inception in 2011, the Commission has lacked a clear procedure to process petitions filed against judges, despite being directed to do so by the Supreme Court in a case filed by former Judiciary Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei.