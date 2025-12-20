×
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
The Standard

High Court puts judges' removal petitions on hold

By Kamau Muthoni | Dec. 20, 2025
The Supreme Court.[FILE,Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has put on hold the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by freezing all petitions for the removal of judges from office until it establishes guidelines and regulations for processing them.

High Court judges Roselyn Aburili, John Chigiti and Alexander Muteti said that since its inception in 2011, the Commission has lacked a clear procedure to process petitions filed against judges, despite being directed to do so by the Supreme Court in a case filed by former Judiciary Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

