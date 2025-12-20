Governor Otuoma sends 30 revenue officials on compulsory leave

Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma before the Senate's County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee Chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has sent 30 officials of the County Revenue Agency on compulsory leave over alleged corruption.

The affected officials will face the County Public Service Board for questioning over their alleged involvement in graft related to revenue collection from traders.

In a memo signed by Timothy Odende, Director of Revenue in the county, Otuoma said the fate of the 30 officials is in the hands of the board.

"With the directive of the governor, we have sent 30 officers of the revenue agency for a compulsory leave after corruption claims during their duties, and they will know their fate after facing the Service Board," read the letter.

The letter further states that the corrupt acts of some officials have led to a decline in revenue collection, hindering the county from meeting its revenue collection target.

"Despite putting in place various measures to raise our own source of revenue, the county has failed to meet its target due to corruption by some of the revenue agents," states the memo.

However, Odende has appointed sub-county and village administrators to step in and collect the revenue as the 30 officials await grilling in public service after 30 days of compulsory leave.

On Wednesday, Governor Otuoma engaged the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) to enhance its collection of Own Source Revenue (ORS).

The county, through the Directorate of Revenue, has adopted the technical support from the Commission of Revenue Allocation, designed to strengthen, integrate, and fully automate all revenue-related processes, in maximising the county’s OSR potential while reinforcing fiscal transparency and public accountability.

This will be achieved through a six-month contractual technical assistant framework aligned with the established national standards and best practices that will provide a structured, comprehensive, and phased implementation plan for the strategic enhancement of the County Revenue Management System (RMS) and integration of the County Management Information System (CHMIS).

Otuoma said the county is currently on a Rapid Result Initiative to evaluate the current system and establish the gaps in revenue collection, which will be addressed with the support of CRA.

According to him, his administration has already begun implementing key CRA recommendations, including the establishment of the Busia County Own Source Revenue Interdepartmental Coordination Framework, affirming his commitment to strengthening the collection of Own Source Revenue for the benefit of our people.

The Chairperson of CRA, Mary Wanyonyi, said the Busia case is not unique in Kenya, assuring them of their support in enhancing the county’s own source revenue.

She revealed that Busia has been improving in revenue collection and that the efforts are geared towards enhancing the efforts through proper systems and data-based revenue projections and mapping of revenue streams.

She further stated that the equitable share isn’t sufficient for county development, noting that Busia, which is currently at 27 per cent, has a huge potential to surpass its targets.