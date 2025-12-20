Epstein files opened: famous faces, many blacked-out pages

This photo provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows an undated picture of former US president Bill Clinton (C) with US singers Michael Jackson (L) and Diana Ross at an undisclosed location as the Justice Department began releasing the long-awaited records from the investigation into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. [AFP]
The US Justice Department on Friday began releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- though much of the material remained heavily redacted.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you