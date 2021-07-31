Direct graft war to counties, Poghisio urges President Uhuru Kenyatta
NATIONAL
By Irissheel Shanzu | July 31st 2021
A section of West Pokot leaders led by the Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to step up the fight against corruption with more focus on counties.
Mr Poghisio said counties have become "a hub of corruption" as some top officials are enriching themselves at the expense of locals who fail to get deserved services.
The leaders accused a section of governors in the country of using county resources for campaigns ahead of 2022.
They said corruption "has been devolved" to counties and there is need for various bodies mandated to fight the vice in the country to step in.
Speaking yesterday at Sook ward, Poghisio and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said that Kenyans have been denied services because of corruption.
Poghisio said corruption was rampant in counties and “we don’t need auditors to help evaluate if officers have looted funds. Their living standards can easily help us tell if they have looted tax payer’s funds.”
He said many contractors in counties are doing shoddy jobs.
“If you look at figures of some projects, they are exaggerated and one wonders where County Assembly members are to oversight them," he said.
Poghisio said Kenyans are yet to fully benefit from devolution due to mismanagement of resources as many tenders and contracts are awarded to cronies.
