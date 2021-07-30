Enforce Covid-19 protocols, IG Hilary Mutyambai orders police
NATIONAL
By Too Jared | July 30th 2021
Inspector General (IG) of police Hilary Mutyambai has asked the National Police Service to step up measures against Covid-19.
Speaking at Harambee House on July 30 during a televised address with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, IG Mutyambai said police officers must ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
“All protocols must be enforced and stepped up. Take responsibility. To all the members of the public, cooperate with the police to keep yourself safe; be at the right place at the right time, during curfew hours stay at home and no public or political gatherings,” directed IG Mutyambai.
KEEP READING
Covid-19: Kenya records 945 new cases, 16 deaths
Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised
Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home
Mutyambai reiterated that as Kenya tries to curb the transmission of Delta variant, public gatherings – including political rallies, remain prohibited as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta and CS Kagwe in a raft of past measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.
“We are not going to have discussions about these matters [public gatherings], officers including the commanders, take instructions on this; those meetings have already been prohibited. Ours is to ensure that no such gatherings - that endanger the lives of citizens - take place,” said Mutyambai.
The IG urged the public to avoid the known factors that can cause the spread of the virus and warned that the service will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance.
In his address, CS Kagwe revealed that events are superspreaders of Covid-19 and warned that a spike in infections threatens to overrun the public health system.
“There is no point in holding these rallies; with more deaths, we go to funerals and then cause more deaths,” said CS Kagwe. “If we do not take care of ourselves, then our hospital systems will be overwhelmed, and at that point, there is nothing doctors will be able to do.”
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties
Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa
Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait qualify for the women's 5,000m finalsAgnes Tirop Jebet and Lilian Kasait and Hellen Obiri all made it to the women's 5,000m finals after finishing second and fifth respectively in Heat on
Olympics: Selemon Barega of Ethiopia extends Kenya's 53 years wait after winning 10,000mKenya’s dream of winning a first Olympic medal since 1968 in the men’s 10,000 went up in smoke after Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega won gold in a tensed fi
OLYMPICS
Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait qualify for the women's 5,000m finals
STANDARD
- Transport and technology in Japan: Thika Super Highway is child play
STANDARD
- Olympics: Kenya beat hosts Japan to register first win hours after losing 31-0 to Great Britain
STANDARD
- 3,000m steeplechase women trio start chase for elusive gold
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS