Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

List: 23 High Court judges transferred

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | July 30th 2021

From left: Justices Weldon Korir, Chacha Mwita, James Wakiaga and Stella Mutuku. [File, Standard]

Twenty-three High Court judges have been reshuffled in transfers that will take effect starting October 1, 2021.

Milimani Commercial Division judge, John Mativo, has been moved to Mombasa to replace Eric Ogolla, who has been transferred to Eldoret.

Eldoret’s Stephen Githinji will now be stationed at the Malindi High Court.

Justice Olga Sewe of the Eldoret High Court joins Mativo in Mombasa.

Justice David Kemei of the Machakos High Court will now be stationed in Bungoma.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi of the Malindi High Court has been moved to the Eldoret High Court.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku of the Milimani Law Courts, Family Division, has been transferred to the Kajiado Law Courts.

Justice Weldon Korir of the Human Rights Division at the Milimani Law Courts has been taken to the Kabarnet/Kapenguria High Court.

Lady Justice Dora Chepkwony of the Mombasa High Court will now be stationed at the Milimani Law Courts, Criminal Division.

Justice Justus Bwonwonga of the Kabarnet/Kapenguria High Court has been moved to the Milimani Law Courts, Criminal Division.

Kerugoya’s Janet Mulwa has been transferred to the Milimani Law Court’s Civil Division.

Justice Richard Mwongo of Naivasha takes over at the Kerugoya Law Courts.

Justice Grace Nzioka of the Milimani Law Courts, Criminal Division, has been moved to the Nyeri High Court.

Margaret Muigai of the Milimani Law Courts, Commercial Division, has been transferred to the Machakos High Court.

Justice Joseph Sergon of the Milimani Law Courts, Civil Division, will now be stationed at the Kakamega Law Courts.

Justice Chacha Mwita of the Kajiado Law Courts moves to Milimani Law Courts, Commercial Division.

Lady Justice Abigail Mshila of the Nyeri High Court has also been redeployed to the commercial division of the Milimani Law Courts.

Justice Grace Ngenye leaves Milimani Law Courts, Commercial Division, for the Naivasha High Court.

Justice James Wakiaga of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the Milimani Law Courts has been posted to the Murang’a High Court.

Lady Justice Hedwig Ongundi of the Milimani Law Courts, Criminal Division, has been moved to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the same court.

Justice Jairus Ngaah of the Judicial Review Division becomes the head of station at the same court.

Kisii’s Justice Anthony Ndugu has been transferred to the Judicial Review Division at the Milimani Law Courts.

Lady Justice Esther Maina of the Nyamira High Court has been posted to the Milimani Law Courts’ Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

“Please note, Kisumu judges will conduct circuit tour of the Nyamira High Court,” the notice to the judges says.

