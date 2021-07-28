× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

EACC denies frustrating Kilifi government from recovering Sh43m

NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori | July 28th 2021

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has denied frustrating Kilifi County Government from recovering Sh43 million lost to fictitious firms.

EACC boss Twalib Mbarak said they obtained injunctions to preserve some of the assets in question pending the conclusion of the cases.

In a statement yesterday, he noted that the agency’s mandate in asset recovery should not be construed to interfere with any measures taken by Governor Amason Kingi’s administration.

On Monday, members of the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee questioned EACC’s decision to file a case stopping the devolved government from recovering millions lost through online transfer from a recurrent bank account to fictitious firms.

KEEP READING

 Kangogo’s burial postponed after stand-off

 Rigathi to spend weekend in cells as allies allege ulterior motive

 Anger, condemnation after arrest of judges Muchelule and Chitembwe

 Justice Said Chitembwe narrates ordeal with DCI

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi before County Public Account and Investments (CPAIC) at the KICC, Nairobi. July 26, 2021. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

"Investigations were conducted and suspects charged in the court. The county government also filed civil recovery proceedings against the suspected recipient companies. EACC, however, challenged our position in recovering the money. Both matters are still active in court," said Governor Kingi, before the committee chaired by Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko.

The committee termed the commission a stumbling block to the recovery of the lost taxpayers’ money.

But in the statement, EACC explained that it began investigating suspicious payments of approximately Sh51 million to fictitious suppliers by the county government in 2016.

Mbarak revealed that there were many ongoing investigations in connection with the County Government of Kilifi.

“The position as reported in the media is, therefore, not accurate and no clarification was sought from EACC before publication,” he added.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

According to the submission by the county before CPAIC, the devolved government lost millions through online transfers from Recurrent Bank Account to fictitious individuals and firms.

EACC and the anti-bank fraud unit later investigated the matter and had suspected beneficiaries arraigned in court before the county government filed a suit to recover the lost money.

EACC filed a countersuit to stop the county from proceeding with the recovery, arguing that it was the only institution with the mandate for asset recovery. 

RELATED VIDEOS

DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases

Coast leaders condemn killing of businessman Jacob Juma and demand arrest of those behind it

Lawyer files an affidavit seeking removal DPP Tobiko from office

Share this story
MCAs fire city attorney Lydia Kwamboka
Nairobi MCAs adopted a report that recommended for termination of the contract of Lydia Kwamboka for abuse of office.
Christine Ambani’s boyfriend Innocent Makokha detained for 14 days
Police sought two weeks to allow them complete investigations into the death of the Kiriri Women’s University student.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru tour: All set for the launch of two mineral factories in Western

By Brian Kisanji | 3 hours ago

Uhuru tour: All set for the launch of two mineral factories in Western
Governor Chepkwony grilled over Sh71m tender

By Moses Nyamori | 7 hours ago

Governor Chepkwony grilled over Sh71m tender
Girl's mission to escape poverty lands her in cruel marriage

By Gardy Chacha | 7 hours ago

Girl's mission to escape poverty lands her in cruel marriage
Revealed: How NASA will share millions

By Moses Nyamori | 9 hours ago

Revealed: How NASA will share millions

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC