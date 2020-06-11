Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro | July 27th 2021
A 23-year-old Egerton University student was among three people found dead yesterday in unclear circumstances.
The student was found a day after he went missing.
Njoro Sub-county Police Commander Jonathan Kisaka said the student's body was retrieved from a garden at the university following a search on Sunday night.
"The student, identified as Edward Jage, was last seen on July 24," said Kisaka.
According to the police, Jage is said to have been battling depression.
Elsewhere, police in Narok South are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Tendwet.
According to County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro, the girl was found hanging from the wall of her bedroom at around 6.30am yesterday.
“She died on the way to the hospital,” said Mutoro.
Area Chief Patrick Kosgei said the girl had reportedly demanded for a new pair of school shoes as her old ones were torn.
In Homa Bay County, residents of Rang'i village were shocked to find the body of village elder Dancun Ong’ong’a hanging from a tree.
His body was found dangling on a rope tied to an avocado tree near his parents’ home on Sunday. Ong’ong’a is said to have had a row with some members of his family barely a week after marrying a second wife.
