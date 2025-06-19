Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck after Iranian missile attack

Israeli security forces gather by a damaged minibus at the scene of a building that was hit by an Iranian missile in Israel's central city of Holon on June 19, 2025. [AFP]

A hospital in southern Israel and two towns near Tel Aviv were struck after a barrage of Iranian missiles on Thursday morning, with rescuers reporting at least 47 people injured in the latest attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran would "pay a heavy price" after the strike on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel, while Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army had been ordered to "intensify" strikes on Iran.

"This morning, Iran's terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital... and at civilians in the centre of the country. We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

A spokesperson for the hospital reported "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries. We ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time".

AFP footage showed smoke billowing from the complex, which serves populations in southern Israel, but is also known to treat soldiers wounded in Gaza.

Buildings were also damaged in the central towns of Ramat Gan and Holon, close to coastal hub Tel Aviv, which has been repeatedly targeted by Iranian missiles since war broke out between the countries last Friday.

Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said that at least 47 people were injured in Iran's latest missile strikes, with 18 more injured "while running to shelter".

Three people are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition, an MDA spokesperson said in a statement.

"An additional 42 people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and blast trauma, and 18 civilians were injured while running to shelter," the spokesperson added.

Defence Minister Katz meanwhile said in a statement: "These are some of the most serious war crimes -- and (Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei will be held accountable for his actions."

"The Prime Minister and I have ordered the (military) to intensify strikes against strategic targets in Iran and against the power infrastructure in Tehran, in order to eliminate the threats to the State of Israel and to shake the ayatollahs' regime," he added.

Sirens sounded across Israel early Thursday as the military said it detected incoming missiles from Iran and AFP journalists reported hearing loud blasts in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

A military official added that "dozens of ballistic missiles" had been launched at Israel.

The explosions heard by AFP journalists in Jerusalem around 7:10 am (0410 GMT), when air defences activated, were the loudest since the conflict with Iran began on Friday.

Sirens sounded twice in Tel Aviv in the morning, while an all-clear message was given around half an hour after the first one.