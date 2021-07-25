× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State issues drought alert in 10 counties

NATIONAL
By Antony Gitonga | July 25th 2021

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The State is warning of worsening drought in at least 10 counties.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the government is working around the clock to assist families in the counties afflicted by the drought. 

He cited Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Mandera, Samburu, Tana River, Wajir, Lamu, Marsabit and Turkana as the hardest hit.

 Our smallholder farmers hold key to food security

 FAO, government sign action plan to mitigate drought in arid areas

 Fears of fresh clashes as herders invade ranches

 Three counties suffering effects of drought placed on watch list

“The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has new data that indicates that the current drought situation could get worse between August and December, hence the need for action,” he said.

His statement came following a study by NDMA, which pointed to poor rainfall.

The report states that the number of affected counties rose from eight to ten with fears that the numbers could increase in the coming days.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The CS spoke in Naivasha after attending a consultative meeting with MPs from Marsabit and Turkana on how to address the current challenges.

He said that Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had committed Sh1.5 billion and the European Union Sh500 million towards assisting the vulnerable families through the provision of water.

Wamalwa added that in July, the State released Sh559 million through the Hunger Safety network. The funds targetted 100,000 vulnerable families affected by the drought.

“In August we shall release a similar amount to assist those affected. We are keen on building the communities resilience as part of mitigation measures,” he said.

Wamalwa added the construction of three mega-dams in Turkana, West Pokot and Marsabit, which were at an advanced stage, will fully address the perennial shortage of water. “We have come to learn that water pans dry fast and are not effective in addressing the water crisis in the semi-arid counties,” he said.

Camels seeking pastures in drought-stricken Moyale, Marsabit County.  [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Saku MP Raso Dido said families and livestock were struggling to get water and pasture.

He noted that with schools reopening in a couple of days, there were fears that many students in the affected counties could drop out.

“We are asking the government to speed up the process of distributing relief food to the affected families as the situation is getting worse by the day for both humans and livestock,” he said. 

Horn of Africa region hit by one of its worst droughts in decades, affecting 20 million people

58,000 children in Somalia risk starving to death if they do not get urgent support, UN warns

Hunger follows drought in Ethiopia as Save Children Organization warns of worse conditions

CS Balala: KWS owes victims of human-wildlife conflicts Sh14b
CS Najib Balala now wants Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to come up with innovative ways to raise funds to settle the claims
Defeating DP Ruto will be my first priority – Kalonzo
According to his aide Dennis Kavisu, Kalonzo Musyoka's priority is to defeat DP William Ruto in the 2022 election.

Jubilee's Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

CS Balala: KWS owes victims of human-wildlife conflicts Sh14b

By Nehemiah Okwembah | 1 hour ago

CS Balala: KWS owes victims of human-wildlife conflicts Sh14b
Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti is dead

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti is dead
Judges’ arrests only attempt to even moral score with criminal arms

By Kwamchetsi Makokha | 7 hours ago

Judges' arrests only attempt to even moral score with criminal arms
I dug into pit latrine to retrieve evidence, employee tells court

By Robert Amalemba | 7 hours ago

I dug into pit latrine to retrieve evidence, employee tells court

