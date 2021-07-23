× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Maj. Gen Ogolla promoted to Lt Gen, appointed Vice Chief of Defence Forces

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | July 23rd 2021

Major General Francis Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed the Vice Chief of Defence Forces. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted Major General Francis Ogolla to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

In a statement from the Ministry of Defence sent to media houses on Friday, July 23, President Kenyatta also made various changes in the military.

Maj Gen Ogolla will replace Lt Gen Franklin Mghalu who will retire after 40 years of service in the military.

Lt Gen Mghalu previously served as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces and as the Commander Kenya Navy.

President Kenyatta also promoted Brigadier John Omenda to the rank of Major General and appointment him Commander Kenya Air Force.

The Head of State also upheld the recommendation of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma by making various promotions, posting and appointments of KDF officers.

Who is Lt. Gen Ogolla?

Lt. Gen Ogolla Joined Kenya Air Force on 24 April 1984 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in May 1985.

He trained as a fighter pilot with USAF and is also an instructor pilot. In addition, he has trained in other fields including imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism and accident investigation.

Lt. Gen Ogolla is a graduate of ÉcoleMilitaire de Paris and National Defence College of Kenya.

He holds a Diploma both in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict and Peace Studies (First Class Honors) and Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Lt. Gen Ogolla was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed Commander Kenya Air Force on July 18, 2018.

Air Force changes

Director of Nairobi Metropolitan Service Major General Mohamed Badi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

Badi would, however, continue serving as the NMS director despite the promotion.

Maj. Gen Omenda will be deputised by Brigadier Peter Githinji who was appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force.

Kenya Army

In the Kenya Army, President Kenyatta promoted Major General Albert Kendagor to the rank of Lieutenant General appointed him as Force Commander AMISOM.

Kenyatta also promoted Major General Jonah Mwangi to Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice-Chancellor National Defence University Kenya.

Major General William Shume has been appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Army.

