John Ogweno's body moved from Nakuru to rural home ahead of burial
NATIONAL
By Kennedy Gachuhi | July 22nd 2021
The body of Police Constable John Ogweno, who is believed to have been killed by a female colleague three weeks ago, was Thursday taken to his rural home in Sengre village in Rachuonyo East, Homa Bay County.
Constable Ogweno died as a result of bullet injury on his head after he was allegedly shot by his lover Caroline Kangogo, who fled and later shot herself.
Family, friends and other police officers had earlier converged at PNN Funeral Home in Nakuru to view the body.
Tears flowed freely at Kasarani Police Line where the body was first taken for a viewing session by his colleagues and family.
Also present were Ogweno's first wife Juliet Aliero who lives in Sengre village and his second wife, Sweetney Audrey Chelangat, who lives in Nyagacho, Kericho County.
Police Regional Chaplain Daniel Kebo indicated Ogweno's body was to be taken to his Nyagacho home first.
"He previously worked there and has family there too. His Kericho colleagues will have an opportunity to view the body," said Kebo.
As the viewing continued at Kasarani Police Line, the family of Corporal Kangogo was at the house she shared with Ogweno moving out her belongings.
Ogweno's father Edward Ouru mourned the death of his son, terming it untimely and a blow to the family.
"He was at his prime, beginning to establish his life but it is unfortunate we had to lose him this way. He had a promising future that has been cut short," said Ouru.
Ogweno's sister Eunice Ouru called on the government to assist the young families that have been left without a breadwinner.
Marsabit leaders craft path for elusive peace after months of talksLeaders from Marsabit County have developed a road map and implementation plan for lasting peace in the region.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth