John Ogweno's body moved from Nakuru to rural home ahead of burial

Constable John Ogweno was allegedly shot dead by Caroline Kangogo. [Courtesy]

The body of Police Constable John Ogweno, who is believed to have been killed by a female colleague three weeks ago, was Thursday taken to his rural home in Sengre village in Rachuonyo East, Homa Bay County.

Constable Ogweno died as a result of bullet injury on his head after he was allegedly shot by his lover Caroline Kangogo, who fled and later shot herself.

Family, friends and other police officers had earlier converged at PNN Funeral Home in Nakuru to view the body. John Ogweno. [Courtesy] KEEP READING Video: Emotions high as Caroline Kangogo’s victim John Ogweno’s body leaves Nakuru mortuary Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo Kangogo kin plan burial but autopsy not done yet Exclusive: The children are safe, but devastated – Kangogo’s husband

Tears flowed freely at Kasarani Police Line where the body was first taken for a viewing session by his colleagues and family.

Also present were Ogweno's first wife Juliet Aliero who lives in Sengre village and his second wife, Sweetney Audrey Chelangat, who lives in Nyagacho, Kericho County.

Police Regional Chaplain Daniel Kebo indicated Ogweno's body was to be taken to his Nyagacho home first.

"He previously worked there and has family there too. His Kericho colleagues will have an opportunity to view the body," said Kebo. John Ogweno's car. [Courtesy]

As the viewing continued at Kasarani Police Line, the family of Corporal Kangogo was at the house she shared with Ogweno moving out her belongings.

Ogweno's father Edward Ouru mourned the death of his son, terming it untimely and a blow to the family.

"He was at his prime, beginning to establish his life but it is unfortunate we had to lose him this way. He had a promising future that has been cut short," said Ouru.

Ogweno's sister Eunice Ouru called on the government to assist the young families that have been left without a breadwinner.

Share this story