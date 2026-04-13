Orengo puts police on notice over Osotsi attack

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ODM leaders Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and MP Babu Owino during a rally at Busia Stadium on February 8, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested the delays by the police in arresting suspected goons who attacked Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a cafe in Kisumu on Wednesday, last week.

In a letter addressed to Nyanza Regional Police Commander Evelyn Gisiri, Orengo faulted the police service for dragging their feet in apprehending the suspects despite their identities being public from a viral surveillance video of the attack.

“Of particular concern is the continued freedom of the alleged ringleader identified as Willis Akoth alias ‘Boi Akoth’,” said Orengo.

“Despite availability of clear photography evidence and CCTV footage placing him at the scene of the attack, where he is seen coordinating the group, he is yet to be apprehended and taken to court in accordance with the law.”

According to the governor affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Akoth may be a gun for hire with links to recent violent incidents at Kisumu Airport and the Royal Swiss Hotel.

On April 9, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of three suspects including Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, and 39-year-old Eric Otieno alias Dube (39) from Manyatta.

The agency assured of intensified investigations and pursuit of more suspects but has not reported progress since.

The recurring cases of violence involving politicians, especially in Nyanza, have placed Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on the spot after his name came up on multiple occasions.

Governor Orengo echoed the calls for Omollo to be questioned to establish any links with the said groups after .

“There is a growing public concern regarding the involvement of Raymond Omollo as a coordinator for this group. Circulating social media images showing him in the company of individuals identified in the attack suggest a level of affiliation that warrants thorough investigation,” he said.

However, PS Omollo has dismissed the claims while accusing his accusers of being behind a smear campaign to tarnish his name insisting that the government had moved to rein in the gangs.

“"I do not know who was involved in Hon. Osotsi’s assault in Kisumu, and the linking of my name to goonism did not start today. Since last year, a few individuals have continuously mentioned me with the aim of damaging my image,” he said recently.

The Linda Mwanachi group led by embattled ODM Secretary General have long decried intimidation attempts by the state.