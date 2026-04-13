Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Orengo puts police on notice over Osotsi attack

By Denis Omondi | Apr. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM leaders Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and MP Babu Owino during a rally at Busia Stadium on February 8, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested the delays by the police in arresting suspected goons who attacked Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a cafe in Kisumu on Wednesday, last week.

In a letter addressed to Nyanza Regional Police Commander Evelyn Gisiri, Orengo faulted the police service for dragging their feet in apprehending the suspects despite their identities being public from a viral surveillance video of the attack.

“Of particular concern is the continued freedom of the alleged ringleader identified as Willis Akoth alias ‘Boi Akoth’,” said Orengo.

“Despite availability of clear photography evidence and CCTV footage placing him at the scene of the attack, where he is seen coordinating the group, he is yet to be apprehended and taken to court in accordance with the law.”

According to the governor affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Akoth may be a gun for hire with links to recent violent incidents at Kisumu Airport and the Royal Swiss Hotel.

On April 9, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of three suspects including Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, and 39-year-old Eric Otieno alias Dube (39) from Manyatta.

The agency assured of intensified investigations and pursuit of more suspects but has not reported progress since.

The recurring cases of violence involving politicians, especially in Nyanza, have placed Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on the spot after his name came up on multiple occasions.

Governor Orengo echoed the calls for Omollo to be questioned to establish any links with the said groups after .

“There is a growing public concern regarding the involvement of Raymond Omollo as a coordinator for this group. Circulating social media images showing him in the company of individuals identified in the attack suggest a level of affiliation that warrants thorough investigation,” he said.

However, PS Omollo has dismissed the claims while accusing his accusers of being behind a smear campaign to tarnish his name insisting that the government had moved to rein in the gangs.

"I do not know who was involved in Hon. Osotsi’s assault in Kisumu, and the linking of my name to goonism did not start today. Since last year, a few individuals have continuously mentioned me with the aim of damaging my image,” he said recently.

The Linda Mwanachi group led by embattled ODM Secretary General have long decried intimidation attempts by the state.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Osotsi Attack Governor James Orengo Interior PS Raymond Omollo Linda Mwananchi
.

Latest Stories

Look closely at your current and aspiring leaders ahead of 2027
Look closely at your current and aspiring leaders ahead of 2027
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
5 hrs ago
Festival explores heavy emotional burdens learners carry in school
National
By Mike Kihaki
5 hrs ago
DPP sued over dropped suspects in Baby Pendo case
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anxiety as Kenyans brace for new fuel prices
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Anxiety as Kenyans brace for new fuel prices
I will not resign: Wandayi defiant as fuel probe drags on
By Irene Githinji and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
I will not resign: Wandayi defiant as fuel probe drags on
No day in court for fuel bosses as probe remains incomplete
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
No day in court for fuel bosses as probe remains incomplete
To reach Singapore, Kenya must avoid the political path that leads to Haiti
By Kennedy G. Mureithi 5 hrs ago
To reach Singapore, Kenya must avoid the political path that leads to Haiti
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved