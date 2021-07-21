Prison warder linked to kidnapping ring in Kasarani
NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | July 21st 2021
A prison warder has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Kasarani.
The officer based at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison was arrested alongside three other civilians police say are his accomplices, after a failed attempt to get a ransom.
Posing as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the gang arrived at a cereals shop in Githurai 44 on Tuesday and picked a 20-year-old man, claiming they wanted to question him, police said.
The man was bundled into a waiting car that drove off. Shortly after, the man’s mother was called and told to send Sh50,000 in exchange for her son’s freedom.
KEEP READING
New team takes over children murder case as more dump sites found
City women leaders petition state to contain abductions and killings
Police halt search for children as families talk about last moments
According to police reports, the mother sent Sh5,000 after receiving threats to kill her son.
She was instructed to transfer the balance to four different mobile phone numbers.
The mother reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station where officers started tracking the gang.
“We were able to know the owner of the car after contacting National Transport Safety Authority,” said Kasarani sub-County police commander Peter Mwanzo.
The owner told the police that his car had been hired.
It is believed the kidnappers abandoned the victim in Mwihoko after suspecting they were being trailed.
They were intercepted along Kamiti Road.
The prison warden was found with a pair of handcuffs, according to the police.
RELATED VIDEOS
Mashindano ya riadha ya idara ya wanajeshi
Mbio za First Lady Marathon kuandaliwa Machi 6
Insecurity in Marsabit County and possibilities for peace makingAnybody who grew up in Marsabit cannot believe the level of social disintegration nor rationalize the reasons why it has turned into a war zone.
How Christine Ambani died painfully, postmortem showsThe Standard has learnt that Christine Ambani’s body was retrieved from a hotel room in Githurai 45 by the accommodation facility’s security guard.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth