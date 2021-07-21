× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Prison warder linked to kidnapping ring in Kasarani

NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | July 21st 2021

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison entrance. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A prison warder has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Kasarani.

The officer based at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison was arrested alongside three other civilians police say are his accomplices, after a failed attempt to get a ransom.

Posing as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the gang arrived at a cereals shop in Githurai 44 on Tuesday and picked a 20-year-old man, claiming they wanted to question him, police said.

The man was bundled into a waiting car that drove off. Shortly after, the man’s mother was called and told to send Sh50,000 in exchange for her son’s freedom.

KEEP READING

 New team takes over children murder case as more dump sites found

 City women leaders petition state to contain abductions and killings

 Police halt search for children as families talk about last moments

 Inside ruthless gang murdering children

According to police reports, the mother sent Sh5,000 after receiving threats to kill her son.

She was instructed to transfer the balance to four different mobile phone numbers.

The mother reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station where officers started tracking the gang.

“We were able to know the owner of the car after contacting National Transport Safety Authority,” said Kasarani sub-County police commander Peter Mwanzo.

The owner told the police that his car had been hired.

It is believed the kidnappers abandoned the victim in Mwihoko after suspecting they were being trailed.

They were intercepted along Kamiti Road.

The prison warden was found with a pair of handcuffs, according to the police.

