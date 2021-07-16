× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The tight contest that was Kiambaa

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | July 16th 2021

DP William Ruto, UDA's John Njuguna Wanjiku, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Jubilee's Njama Kariri. [Courtesy]

The Kiambaa parliamentary by-election was a closely contested race pitting Jubilee Party against its current fiercest rival, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

One hundred and fifty-four (154) polling stations streamed their results, with UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku leading from the onset.

In the final tally, Njuguna garnered 21,773 votes while Jubilee Party candidate Njama Kariri amassed 21,263 - a difference of 510 votes.

KEEP READING

 Do not be too quick celebrate Kiambaa win, pitfalls lie ahead

 This was just a friendly match between present and future, says Ruto

 We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku

 UDA candidate John Njuguna wins Kiambaa parliamentary seat

The valid votes counted were 43,293, representing a voter turnout of 45.1 per cent. Kiambaa had 96,020 registered voters.

The results showed the other six contestants completely out of the race, with the third candidate Gichia Evans Wainaina of the People’s Party of Kenya, garnering 80 votes.

Njuguna will replace Paul Koinange, the former holder of the Kiambaa parliamentary seat. Koinange died on March 31, 2021, while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Koinange, who led Kiambaa from 2017, died of Covid-19 complications aged 72.

RELATED VIDEOS

Coalition Jitters: DP Ruto faults Jubilee and ODM coalition, says hustlers will back UDA

Mwisho wa Jubilee? Kuna tetesi kuwa Rais Uhuru ataunga mkono NASA na wala si Naibu Rais Ruto

Musalia Mudavadi embarks on his charm offensive in the coast region ahead of the 2022 elections

Share this story
UDA candidate John Njuguna wins Kiambaa parliamentary seat
Njuguna overcame stiff competition from Jubilee Party candidate Njama Kariri to emerge victorious with 21,773 votes.
England's Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
England's Bukayo Saka said popular social media platforms are not doing enough to prevent online racist abuse after he was on the receiving end follow

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents

By Too Jared | 9 hours ago

Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents
Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved

By Phares Mutembei | 11 hours ago

Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved
Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits

By Kamau Muthoni | 12 hours ago

Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits
Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

By Stephen Rutto | 12 hours ago

Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC