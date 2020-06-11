× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
President Uhuru Kenyatta condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry

NATIONAL
By PSCU | July 16th 2021

Joanna Stuchburry was shot dead in her driveway. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Kenyan environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry and ordered security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Ms Stuchburry, renown for her relentless efforts to conserve Kiambu forest, was shot dead by unknown people on Thursday afternoon at her home.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends, President Kenyatta said his administration greatly appreciates the contribution of Ms Stuchburry in conserving the environment.

“It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joanna Stuchburry in such a senseless manner.

"For the longest time, Joanna has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," the President mourned.

The Head of State promised Government action to track down and apprehend killers of Ms Stuchburry terming them cowardly enemies of the Kenyan nation.

“My Government will pursue and apprehend the criminals behind the killing of Joanna. We will not allow few misguided individuals to continue shedding blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us. Those are cowardly enemies of our country,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of Ms Joanna Stuchburry strength and fortitude to bear the tragic loss of their loved one.

Arsenal defender Saliba joins French club Marseille on loan
Arsenal defender William Saliba is set for his third loan spell after Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille signed him for the 2021-22 season, the Premi
Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents' home
Caroline Kangogo had been on the run for 11 days until Friday morning when her mother discovered her lifeless body in a bathroom at their home.

