President Uhuru Kenyatta condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU | July 16th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Kenyan environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry and ordered security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.
Ms Stuchburry, renown for her relentless efforts to conserve Kiambu forest, was shot dead by unknown people on Thursday afternoon at her home.
In his message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends, President Kenyatta said his administration greatly appreciates the contribution of Ms Stuchburry in conserving the environment.
“It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joanna Stuchburry in such a senseless manner.
KEEP READING
Huge expectations ahead of Uhuru's Western region tour
Two ministries to manage new varsity for KDF
Ruto in bid to chip away at Raila's Coast support
"For the longest time, Joanna has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," the President mourned.
The Head of State promised Government action to track down and apprehend killers of Ms Stuchburry terming them cowardly enemies of the Kenyan nation.
“My Government will pursue and apprehend the criminals behind the killing of Joanna. We will not allow few misguided individuals to continue shedding blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us. Those are cowardly enemies of our country,” President Kenyatta said.
The President prayed to God to give the family of Ms Joanna Stuchburry strength and fortitude to bear the tragic loss of their loved one.
RELATED VIDEOS
HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta adai kuwa Kenya ipo tayari kwa mashindano ya WRC
Zogo kuhusu Digrii: Murkomen anaandaa mswada bungeni kubadili sheria ya vyeti vya elimu
Arsenal defender Saliba joins French club Marseille on loanArsenal defender William Saliba is set for his third loan spell after Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille signed him for the 2021-22 season, the Premi
Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ homeCaroline Kangogo had been on the run for 11 days until Friday morning when her mother discovered her lifeless body in a bathroom at their home.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth